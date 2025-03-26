District Magistrate Announces Public Holiday on March 28, Cheti Chand on 30th

According to the holiday calendar issued under the signature of District Magistrate Gourang Raathi, 28th March is the last Friday of Ramadan. Alvida prayers will be offered on this day, for which a government holiday has been declared. All government offices and schools will be closed on this Friday.

Public Holiday also on Cheti Chand Furthermore, Cheti Chand will be celebrated on 30th March. On this day, all government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed. However, since 30th March falls on a Sunday, it is considered a compensated holiday for government employees. This festival is a major celebration for the Sindhi community and is observed as Jhulelal Jayanti. The Hindu New Year begins on 30th April. Cheti Chand is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. In Sindhi, ‘Chet’ means Chaitra and ‘Chand’ means moon. The name Cheti Chand is derived from these words.