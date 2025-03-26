scriptDistrict Magistrate Announces Public Holiday on March 28, Cheti Chand on 30th | District Magistrate Announces Public Holiday on March 28, Cheti Chand on 30th | Latest News | Patrika News
Unnao

District Magistrate Announces Public Holiday on March 28, Cheti Chand on 30th

The District Magistrate has declared a public holiday on 28th March. Additionally, a holiday has been declared for Cheti Chand on 30th March.

UnnaoMar 26, 2025 / 09:14 am

Patrika Desk

DM Announces Public Holidays on 28 March and 30 March (Cheti Chand) The District Magistrate has declared a public holiday on 28th March. Additionally, a holiday has been declared for Cheti Chand on 30th March. On this day, all government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed. Similarly, according to the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council’s holiday calendar, 31st March (Monday) will be a holiday for Eid ul-Fitr. The holiday calendar of the Bank Union and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also declares the 31st of March as a holiday.
According to the holiday calendar issued under the signature of District Magistrate Gourang Raathi, 28th March is the last Friday of Ramadan. Alvida prayers will be offered on this day, for which a government holiday has been declared. All government offices and schools will be closed on this Friday.

Public Holiday also on Cheti Chand

Furthermore, Cheti Chand will be celebrated on 30th March. On this day, all government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed. However, since 30th March falls on a Sunday, it is considered a compensated holiday for government employees. This festival is a major celebration for the Sindhi community and is observed as Jhulelal Jayanti. The Hindu New Year begins on 30th April. Cheti Chand is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. In Sindhi, ‘Chet’ means Chaitra and ‘Chand’ means moon. The name Cheti Chand is derived from these words.

Eid on 31st March or 1st April

Eid ul-Fitr is a public holiday on 31st March or 1st April. This festival is celebrated according to the sighting of the moon. On this day, all government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed. Banks and branches of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will also be closed.

