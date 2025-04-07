scriptPublic Holiday: April 10th declared public holiday; Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday also holidays | Latest News | Patrika News
Unnao

Public Holiday: April 10th declared public holiday; Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday also holidays

According to the holiday list released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, 10th April will be a holiday for Mahavir Jayanti.

Apr 07, 2025

A public holiday has been declared for 10th April. Banks, schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed on this day. Public holidays will also be observed on 14th April and 18th April. According to the holiday list released by the Bank Union, a total of five holidays are being observed in April, including today’s Sunday.
The district court also observes a holiday on Ramnavami; however, due to it falling on a Sunday, this holiday has been rescheduled.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a public holiday on the occasion of Ramnavami. All schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed today. A Shobha Yatra (religious procession) of Lord Ram is held on this day. According to an order issued by the administrative office of Unnao district, since today, 6th April, is a Sunday, court employees will not benefit from the Ramnavami holiday. As a result, the holiday has been rescheduled to 23rd October 2025. This day marks the festival of Bhaiya Dooj, which falls after Diwali.
Order issued by the court

Three-Day Holiday in April

According to the holiday list released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, 10th April will be a holiday for Mahavir Jayanti. Further, 14th April will be a public holiday for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18th April will be a public holiday for Good Friday. All government offices are also closed. The bank holiday list also shows public holidays on 10th April, 14th April, and 18th April. Banks will be closed on these days.

