Unnao: Family of Four Found Dead, Police Investigate
Unnao

Unnao: Family of Four Found Dead, Police Investigate

Unnao: Four Deaths Cause Sensation News of the death of four people in Unnao has caused a sensation. The deceased include a husband, wife, and two young girls. Police are investigating the matter.

UnnaoMay 12, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

घटना की जानकारी देते पुलिस अधीक्षक, साथ में खड़े अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक
In a heart-wrenching incident in Unnao, a man allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters before hanging himself. The incident caused chaos in the house, prompting family members to inform the police. Upon arrival, the police inspected the scene and called in a field unit. The Superintendent of Police stated that the initial investigation suggests the man murdered his two daughters and wife before committing suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway. The incident occurred in the Achhalganj police station area.
In Sahab Kheda village, under the Achhalganj police station area of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, panic spread when news of the simultaneous deaths of four people emerged. The bodies of Amit (35), his wife Geeta (30), and their two daughters aged 10 and 6, were found at their home. Family members are unable to provide any information regarding the cause. The Achhalganj police station was informed about the incident.
Crowd of villagers at the scene of the incident

What the Superintendent of Police Says

After receiving information, the Achhalganj police station arrived at the scene and inspected it. A forensic team was also called. Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar, after a preliminary investigation, stated that it appears Amit murdered his two daughters and wife before committing suicide. All aspects are being investigated. The bodies have been seized and sent for post-mortem. Legal action is being taken.

Unnao

