18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

The madrasa operators were asked to produce documents, which they could not. Police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) from Sitarganj, Kichha, Nanakmatta, Khatima, and Jhankiya police stations were deployed under the leadership of CO Bhupendra Singh Dhauni and CO Khatima Vimal Rawat. The revenue department team of Sitarganj, Nanakmatta, and Khatima tehsils conducted a checking campaign. The team found seven madrasas operating within mosques. Notices were affixed to these. Ten madrasas operating in private houses were sealed. The large police and administrative presence caused panic among the residents of the wards and neighbourhoods.

Operators Unable to Show Records The operators of the illegal madrasas could not produce any records. They did not provide information about the children studying in the madrasas. The madrasa operators told the administration that the madrasas were closed and that they ran coaching classes, with the children attending schools. However, they also lacked records for the coaching classes. Some madrasas were operating within mosques. Those present included Kotwal Naresh Chauhan, Khatima Kotwal Manohar Singh Dasuni, Kotwal Jhankiya Devendra Gaurav, Kotwal Kichha Dhirendra Kumar, Inspector Anil Upadhyay, SO Pulbhatta Pradeep Mishra, SSI Vikram Singh Dhami, Khatima Virendra Sajwan, Kanoongo Khatima Rajkumar and Rishpal Singh, Navneet Singh Chauhan, Sanjay Kumar, and Anand Sharma.