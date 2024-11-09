scriptAyodhya: Completing Ram Temple by June 2025 ‘difficult’, committee chairman explains delay | Ayodhya: Completing Ram Temple by June 2025 is difficult, the committee chairman explains why there is a delay | Latest News | Patrika News
Ayodhya: Completing Ram Temple by June 2025 ‘difficult’, committee chairman explains delay

Ayodhya: The Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya will not be completed by June 2025. It may take three more months to complete. The committee chairman has provided information and explained the reason for the delay.

Nov 09, 2024

Patrika Desk

Ayodhya

Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Ram Temple construction committee’s chairman, Nripendra Mishra, provided information about the temple’s construction progress during the committee’s second-day meeting. He stated that the construction work may be delayed by three months due to a shortage of labourers. The deadline for completing the temple’s construction was June 2025.

‘Shortage of 200 labourers’

Nripendra Mishra stated that there is currently a shortage of around 200 labourers in the construction process, which is hindering the pace of construction. However, the sculptors have assured that all idols to be installed in the temple will be ready by December.

‘Labour shortage causing delay in temple construction’

While interacting with journalists, Nripendra Mishra said that completing the construction work within the stipulated timeframe is the committee’s priority, but the labour shortage is causing a delay. However, there is no problem with the supply of construction materials.
He added that about one kilometre of the parikrama path in the temple complex is included, which has six temples. The construction requires 8.3 lakh cubic feet of Bansipaharpur stone, which has already been procured. However, the labour shortage is making it difficult to speed up the construction work.

