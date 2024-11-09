Ayodhya: Completing Ram Temple by June 2025 ‘difficult’, committee chairman explains delay

‘Shortage of 200 labourers’ Nripendra Mishra stated that there is currently a shortage of around 200 labourers in the construction process, which is hindering the pace of construction. However, the sculptors have assured that all idols to be installed in the temple will be ready by December.

‘Labour shortage causing delay in temple construction’ While interacting with journalists, Nripendra Mishra said that completing the construction work within the stipulated timeframe is the committee’s priority, but the labour shortage is causing a delay. However, there is no problem with the supply of construction materials.

He added that about one kilometre of the parikrama path in the temple complex is included, which has six temples. The construction requires 8.3 lakh cubic feet of Bansipaharpur stone, which has already been procured. However, the labour shortage is making it difficult to speed up the construction work.