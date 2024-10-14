scriptBahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained | Latest News | Patrika News
Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained

Amidst the violence in Bahraich, the government has ordered the suspension of internet services.

BahraichOct 14, 2024 / 02:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Bahraich Violence

Tension prevails in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, after a violent incident during a Durga idol immersion procession. The administration has deployed a large police force to maintain law and order in the area. Meanwhile, the government has suspended internet services in several areas, including Mahsi and Mahrajganj, to curb the growing violence.

What is the whole matter?

During the Durga idol immersion in Mahsi on October 13, two communities clashed, and a person died in the firing. The family of the deceased refused to perform the last rites and protested on the road, demanding action. A large police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

CM Yogi Takes Cognisance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognizance of the incident. CM Yogi Adityanath wrote in a social media post that those who disturbed the peace in Bahraich’s Mahsi will not be spared. Everyone will be provided security, but those who were negligent and caused the incident will be identified and strict action will be taken. The idol immersion will continue, and the administration and police officials have been instructed to be present on the spot and talk to religious organizations to ensure timely immersion.

SP Vrinda Shukla on Bahraich Incident

According to media reports, SP Vrinda Shukla said about the Bahraich incident, “We are controlling the situation. We have deployed our full force. We are trying to scatter all those who are trying to create trouble. The situation is under control.”

