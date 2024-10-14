Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained

What is the whole matter? During the Durga idol immersion in Mahsi on October 13, two communities clashed, and a person died in the firing. The family of the deceased refused to perform the last rites and protested on the road, demanding action. A large police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

CM Yogi Takes Cognisance Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognizance of the incident. CM Yogi Adityanath wrote in a social media post that those who disturbed the peace in Bahraich’s Mahsi will not be spared. Everyone will be provided security, but those who were negligent and caused the incident will be identified and strict action will be taken. The idol immersion will continue, and the administration and police officials have been instructed to be present on the spot and talk to religious organizations to ensure timely immersion.