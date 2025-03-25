scriptBareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores! | Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores! | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

After several liquor stores in Bareilly offered a “buy one get one free” deal, alcohol lovers flocked to the shops.

BareillyMar 25, 2025 / 10:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Bareilly. Good news for alcohol enthusiasts! Following the “buy one get one free” offer at some liquor shops in Bareilly, alcohol lovers flocked to the shops. A particularly large crowd gathered at one shop after news of this offer spread. As evening approached, alcohol enthusiasts queued up in long lines, necessitating police intervention to manage the crowd. The liquor trader stated that they had all brands available, offering a second bottle free with every purchase.

Huge Crowds at Liquor Shops

People stood in line for hours to take advantage of this attractive offer. Some customers were seen taking advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free offer on entire cases. In several places, scuffles even broke out over who got to buy first.

Why This Offer?

The financial year of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department ends on March 31st. According to regulations, liquor vendors must clear their entire stock by midnight. Any remaining stock must be deposited into the government account. Therefore, shopkeepers have introduced this special offer to quickly dispose of their stock.

Not All Shops Offering This Deal

This offer is not available at all liquor shops in Bareilly; it’s only applicable at a select few. Each shopkeeper decides on their own strategy for clearing stock. Those vendors with larger remaining stocks are using this offer to liquidate them.

Viral Social Media Video

A video is going viral showing long queues outside liquor shops. People are seen rushing to buy alcohol. The video shows some customers buying entire cases.

Status of Liquor Shops in the City Until March 2025

English Liquor and Beer (Composite Shops): 160 shops
Country Liquor Shops: Approximately 260-270

Model Shops: 5-10

News / UP News / Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

Education News

Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

3 hours ago

Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

Crime

Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

in 5 hours

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

in 5 hours

Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

Special

Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

in 5 hours

Latest UP News

UPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April

UP News

UPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April

7 hours ago

Sahil's Gambling Spree with Saurabh's Money: New Revelations in Murder Case

UP News

Sahil's Gambling Spree with Saurabh's Money: New Revelations in Murder Case

1 day ago

'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting

UP News

'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting

1 day ago

Murder Accused Muskaan to Undergo Pregnancy Test; Wants to Stay with Sahil in Jail

UP News

Murder Accused Muskaan to Undergo Pregnancy Test; Wants to Stay with Sahil in Jail

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.