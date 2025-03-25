Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

Huge Crowds at Liquor Shops People stood in line for hours to take advantage of this attractive offer. Some customers were seen taking advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free offer on entire cases. In several places, scuffles even broke out over who got to buy first.

Why This Offer? The financial year of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department ends on March 31st. According to regulations, liquor vendors must clear their entire stock by midnight. Any remaining stock must be deposited into the government account. Therefore, shopkeepers have introduced this special offer to quickly dispose of their stock.

Not All Shops Offering This Deal This offer is not available at all liquor shops in Bareilly; it’s only applicable at a select few. Each shopkeeper decides on their own strategy for clearing stock. Those vendors with larger remaining stocks are using this offer to liquidate them.

Viral Social Media Video A video is going viral showing long queues outside liquor shops. People are seen rushing to buy alcohol. The video shows some customers buying entire cases. Status of Liquor Shops in the City Until March 2025 English Liquor and Beer (Composite Shops): 160 shops

Country Liquor Shops: Approximately 260-270 Model Shops: 5-10