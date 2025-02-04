Bhutan King Visits Maha Kumbh, Takes Holy Dip in Sangam with CM Yogi

Bhutanese Monarch Feeds Birds CM Yogi and the Bhutan King arrived at Bamrauli Airport from Lucknow by air, from there they travelled by road to Mahakumbh. After that, they boarded a boat from Arail Ghat and went to the Sangam. During this time, he fed the birds and also took photos with CM Yogi.

CM Yogi Welcomes Bhutanese Monarch The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, arrived in Lucknow on Monday, where CM Yogi welcomed him at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. CM Yogi presented a bouquet to the Bhutanese monarch, and the Bhutanese monarch also greeted the Chief Minister. On this occasion, artists at the airport gave various cultural performances in honour of the Bhutanese monarch, which Wangchuck appreciated. The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, arrived in Lucknow on Monday, where CM Yogi welcomed him at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. CM Yogi presented a bouquet to the Bhutanese monarch, and the Bhutanese monarch also greeted the Chief Minister. On this occasion, artists at the airport gave various cultural performances in honour of the Bhutanese monarch, which Wangchuck appreciated.