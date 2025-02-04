Mahakumbh 2025: His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck took a holy dip in the Sangam today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi were also present on this occasion. Afterwards, both leaders will visit the Late Hanuman Temple and Akshay Vat. At 2:30 pm, they will arrive at the Triveni Sankul Arail, where they will have lunch in a reserved one-hour slot. From there, the Bhutanese monarch will depart.
Bhutanese Monarch Feeds Birds
CM Yogi and the Bhutan King arrived at Bamrauli Airport from Lucknow by air, from there they travelled by road to Mahakumbh. After that, they boarded a boat from Arail Ghat and went to the Sangam. During this time, he fed the birds and also took photos with CM Yogi.
CM Yogi Welcomes Bhutanese Monarch
The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, arrived in Lucknow on Monday, where CM Yogi welcomed him at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. CM Yogi presented a bouquet to the Bhutanese monarch, and the Bhutanese monarch also greeted the Chief Minister. On this occasion, artists at the airport gave various cultural performances in honour of the Bhutanese monarch, which Wangchuck appreciated.
News / UP News / Bhutan King Visits Maha Kumbh, Takes Holy Dip in Sangam with CM Yogi