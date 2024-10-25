scriptBlackmail: YouTuber Couple Films Objectionable Video of Pandit, Extorts ₹2.57 Lakh | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Blackmail: YouTuber Couple Films Objectionable Video of Pandit, Extorts ₹2.57 Lakh

The couple invited the priest to their home, drugged him, and recorded an objectionable video. They then blackmailed him for ₹2.57 lakh. The police have arrested the accused YouTuber couple.

LucknowOct 25, 2024 / 09:06 am

Patrika Desk

A-case-of-blackmailing-by-stripping-a-priest-naked-has-come-to-light-in-Khatima

खटीमा में नग्न वीडियो बनाकर पुजारी को ब्लैकमेल करने का मामला सामने आया है

A YouTuber couple has been accused of blackmailing a Pandit (priest). This case is from Khátima, Uttarakhand. A resident of Ward 14 filed a complaint with the police, stating that he was a retired educational department employee who now performs puja-paath (worship) services. He alleged that Babita Agarwal, alias Vidhi, and her husband Vaibhav Agarwal, residents of Shiv Colony, invited him to their home for puja-paath. During this time, Babita gave him milk to drink, which was laced with a sedative. After drinking the milk, the priest became unconscious. The couple then stripped him naked and made a video of him. They threatened to upload the video on YouTube and demanded 2.57 lakh rupees from him.
The accused YouTuber couple blackmailed the priest, demanding 2.57 lakh rupees and a mobile phone. They threatened to upload the video on YouTube and kill him if he didn’t comply. When the priest told them about his financial situation, they threatened to upload the video and kill him if he didn’t give in to their demands.
The police have registered a case against the accused couple and arrested them. According to SSI Vinod Joshi, the police are investigating the matter.

Many Have Fallen Prey to Them

The accused YouTuber Vaibhav has a previous case against him for demanding ransom from a contractor, which is pending in court. SSI Vinod Joshi stated that a charge sheet has been filed in the court, and the matter is under investigation. The police are also investigating whether the accused have targeted others and are examining their mobile phones and laptops.

