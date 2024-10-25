Blackmail: YouTuber Couple Films Objectionable Video of Pandit, Extorts ₹2.57 Lakh

The accused YouTuber couple blackmailed the priest, demanding 2.57 lakh rupees and a mobile phone. They threatened to upload the video on YouTube and kill him if he didn’t comply. When the priest told them about his financial situation, they threatened to upload the video and kill him if he didn’t give in to their demands.

The police have registered a case against the accused couple and arrested them. According to SSI Vinod Joshi, the police are investigating the matter. Many Have Fallen Prey to Them The accused YouTuber Vaibhav has a previous case against him for demanding ransom from a contractor, which is pending in court. SSI Vinod Joshi stated that a charge sheet has been filed in the court, and the matter is under investigation. The police are also investigating whether the accused have targeted others and are examining their mobile phones and laptops.