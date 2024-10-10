scriptCM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

CM Yogi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Balrampur on a two-day tour on Wednesday. He gave strict instructions to officials on 10 important points during the meeting.

BalrampurOct 10, 2024 / 02:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Balrampur news

अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed law and order and development schemes with officials and public representatives in Balrampur. He instructed officials to find a permanent solution to the flood problem in the Rapti River and to construct roads and bridges. He said that the entire area of Balrampur district is flood-prone and a permanent solution is needed. He instructed to channelize the Rapti River to prevent floods. He was also instructed to prepare proposals for new roads and bridges and send them to the government. Immediate funding will be provided.

Special Camps Benefit

He instructed them to set up special camps to benefit the Tharu tribe through various schemes. He said that all eligible beneficiaries should be given the benefits of welfare schemes. He instructed to repair roads constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that the work of laying pipes under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be done with quality. He instructed to establish a new broad cow shelter and to produce compressed bio-gas, etc.

Resolve Revenue Disputes

The Chief Minister said that no revenue dispute should be pending for more than 5 years. A joint team of police and revenue officials should go to the villages and resolve revenue disputes. He instructed to make the district plastic-free. He said that a special cleanliness drive should be launched in villages and cities, and drainage systems should be improved. Streetlights should be installed properly. He instructed to increase revenue collection, promote industrial activities, and create employment opportunities. He said that a PLAEDGE(promoting leadership and enterprise for development and growth engine) park should be established in the district, and new industrial areas should be developed.

Strict Action Against Inciting Religious Sentiments

During the review of law and order, CM Yogi instructed to ensure that Durga Puja, Ramlila, and other festivals are celebrated peacefully. He instructed them to take strict action against those who try to incite religious sentiments. He said that magistrates and police should patrol jointly. He instructed them to take special care of women’s safety.

Close Eye On Social Media

The Chief Minister instructed to identify the top 10 mafia of the district and take strict action against them. He instructed us to install CCTV cameras in commercial establishments, schools, and colleges. He said that social media platforms should be closely monitored. During this, the Chief Minister inspected the under-construction Maa Pateshwari University and instructed them to complete the work quickly and with quality. He also inspected the Medical College (Satellite Center) and gave necessary instructions.

