CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

Special Camps Benefit He instructed them to set up special camps to benefit the Tharu tribe through various schemes. He said that all eligible beneficiaries should be given the benefits of welfare schemes. He instructed to repair roads constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that the work of laying pipes under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be done with quality. He instructed to establish a new broad cow shelter and to produce compressed bio-gas, etc.

Resolve Revenue Disputes The Chief Minister said that no revenue dispute should be pending for more than 5 years. A joint team of police and revenue officials should go to the villages and resolve revenue disputes. He instructed to make the district plastic-free. He said that a special cleanliness drive should be launched in villages and cities, and drainage systems should be improved. Streetlights should be installed properly. He instructed to increase revenue collection, promote industrial activities, and create employment opportunities. He said that a PLAEDGE(promoting leadership and enterprise for development and growth engine) park should be established in the district, and new industrial areas should be developed.

Strict Action Against Inciting Religious Sentiments During the review of law and order, CM Yogi instructed to ensure that Durga Puja, Ramlila, and other festivals are celebrated peacefully. He instructed them to take strict action against those who try to incite religious sentiments. He said that magistrates and police should patrol jointly. He instructed them to take special care of women’s safety.