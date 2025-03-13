CM Yogi’s Big Announcement on Loudspeakers at Religious Sites, Strict DJ Guidelines for Holi

The Chief Minister instructed officials to continuously campaign for permanent control of loudspeakers at religious places. He said, “Strictly curb the loud noise from DJs etc. Police should conduct inspection campaigns to control DJs.” He encouraged the installation of more CCTV cameras at prominent locations in the city, along with banks and financial institutions, and shops and establishments, for security purposes. Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal gave a presentation on law and order, preparations for Holika Dahan and Holi processions, and the loudspeaker campaign. Following this, Yogi inspected the ropeway station located at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith and instructed officials to complete it as soon as possible.

Kashi Ropeway: India’s First Public Transport Ropeway The ropeway project in Varanasi is under construction at a rapid pace. This 3.75-kilometre-long project will have five stations, connecting Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station to Godaulia Chowk. It aims to alleviate the city’s traffic congestion. This ropeway will also feature amenities such as an automatic motor and a vertical rescue system to handle emergencies.

3,000 People Can Travel Simultaneously According to information, this ropeway will be available at affordable fares and will be able to serve approximately 95,000 passengers daily. Up to 3,000 people can travel simultaneously. The project is being constructed by the Swiss company, Garaventa, and National Highways Logistics Private Limited.

Attendees During the Inspection Present during the inspection were Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLC Dharmendra Singh, former Minister and MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Dr. Awadhesh Singh, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, MLA Sushil Singh, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, District Magistrate S. Rajalingam, and Additional Police Commissioner S. Chinnappa.

The Chief Minister offered prayers and performed puja at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, the Chief Minister performed the Abhishek of Baba’s holy Jyotirlinga with proper rituals and prayed for the well-being of the state and the entire country. Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, and other leaders were also present during the darshan and puja. Temple priest Pt. Shrikant Mishra conducted the puja for the Chief Minister.