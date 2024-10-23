Congress MP Imran Masood’s troubles grow, could lose membership – here’s what’s happening

Congress MP’s troubles may increase The special MP-MLA court has framed charges against him in this matter and a trial will be held. The court has charged the Congress MP with sections that carry a sentence of 5 to 7 years. On March 27, 2014, the then-in-charge of Deoband police station, Kusum Veer Singh, filed a report against the MP for violating the code of conduct, attempting to disturb the peace, and using casteist remarks against scheduled caste lawmakers. After the FIR, Imran was also sent to jail.

Made a controversial statement 10 years ago Imran Masood made a controversial statement 10 years ago during the Lok Sabha election campaign, saying “We will cut into pieces”. This statement was widely shared on video and was considered to be against PM Modi. This statement sparked a lot of controversy, and although Imran Masood had apologised for it later, the legal proceedings against him continued.