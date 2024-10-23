scriptCongress MP Imran Masood’s troubles grow, could lose membership – here’s what’s happening | Congress MP Imran Masood's troubles grow, could lose membership – here's what's happening | Latest News | Patrika News
Congress MP Imran Masood’s troubles grow, could lose membership – here’s what’s happening

The court has framed charges against him in the case of controversial statements made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SaharanpurOct 23, 2024 / 04:12 pm

Patrika Desk

imraan masood

इमरान मसूद की बढ़ सकती है मुश्किलें।

Saharanpur MP Imran Masood had made a controversial statement about Narendra Modi in Devband village in the Deoband area. The court has framed charges against him in this matter. If he is found guilty in court, he may lose his membership. Imran Masood had made this controversial statement 10 years ago, which had sparked a political stir. Although he had apologised for the statement later, the legal proceedings against him continued.

Congress MP’s troubles may increase

The special MP-MLA court has framed charges against him in this matter and a trial will be held. The court has charged the Congress MP with sections that carry a sentence of 5 to 7 years. On March 27, 2014, the then-in-charge of Deoband police station, Kusum Veer Singh, filed a report against the MP for violating the code of conduct, attempting to disturb the peace, and using casteist remarks against scheduled caste lawmakers. After the FIR, Imran was also sent to jail.

Made a controversial statement 10 years ago

Imran Masood made a controversial statement 10 years ago during the Lok Sabha election campaign, saying “We will cut into pieces”. This statement was widely shared on video and was considered to be against PM Modi. This statement sparked a lot of controversy, and although Imran Masood had apologised for it later, the legal proceedings against him continued.

