Connection Won’t be Cut Off Due to Unpaid Bills, Yogi Government Launches Plan

A relief news has come out for the electricity consumers of Uttar Pradesh. If you are unable to pay your electricity bill in full, you can now pay a part of it and get your electricity connection restored.

LucknowNov 08, 2024 / 05:51 pm

Patrika Desk

electricity meter
If an electricity consumer’s connection has been cut off due to non-payment of the bill, they can now get it restored by paying just 25% of the outstanding amount. This step has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

UPPCL Issues New Guidelines

UPPCL has issued new guidelines in this regard, which specify the conditions for partial payment for different categories of consumers. For example, lifeline consumers who use less electricity will have to pay 10% of their outstanding amount or Rs 250, whichever is higher, to get their connection restored.

Connection Will be Restored by Paying 25% of the Outstanding Amount

Additionally, other categories of consumers will have to pay 25% of their outstanding amount or at least Rs 1000 to get their electricity supply restored. This policy will benefit consumers whose connections were cut off due to non-payment of bills. Such consumers can now pay 25% of their outstanding amount and get their connection restored.

Electricity Consumers Will Get Relief

Consumers can make this payment by visiting the electricity department’s counter, online, or through any other bill collection agency. After making the partial payment, the consumer will be given a receipt that will contain details of the amount paid and the outstanding amount. However, it has been clarified that if the consumer fails to pay the full amount in the future, the department will have the right to cut off the connection again.

