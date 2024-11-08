Connection Won’t be Cut Off Due to Unpaid Bills, Yogi Government Launches Plan

UPPCL Issues New Guidelines UPPCL has issued new guidelines in this regard, which specify the conditions for partial payment for different categories of consumers. For example, lifeline consumers who use less electricity will have to pay 10% of their outstanding amount or Rs 250, whichever is higher, to get their connection restored.

Connection Will be Restored by Paying 25% of the Outstanding Amount Additionally, other categories of consumers will have to pay 25% of their outstanding amount or at least Rs 1000 to get their electricity supply restored. This policy will benefit consumers whose connections were cut off due to non-payment of bills. Such consumers can now pay 25% of their outstanding amount and get their connection restored.