Delhi Blast Case: UP ATS Intensifies Action, Questions Over 10 Doctors on NIA Inputs

Sources indicate that the doctors questioned are from districts such as Bahraich, Aligarh, Noida, Saharanpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, and Muzaffarnagar. These doctors include specialists from various fields, such as general physicians, surgeons, and some lab operators. Agencies are trying to ascertain the nature of the contact between these doctors and the suspected individuals Muzammil, Shaheen, and Adil. Was it related to normal medical treatment, or was there an aspect related to financial transactions, medical certificates, fake reports, or identity concealment in view of a serious conspiracy? During the interrogation, many doctors stated that these individuals came to them as regular patients, while agencies suspect that the duration and frequency of contact in some cases cannot be considered normal.