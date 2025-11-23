Delhi Blast Case: UP ATS Intensifies Action, Questions Over 10 Doctors on NIA Inputs

UP ATS (Image: Police Whatsapp News Group)
UP ATS Intensifies Probe After Delhi Blast Case Handed to NIA: Security agencies in Uttar Pradesh have also intensified their activities following the handover of the Delhi bomb blast case investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). After suspicions of a UP connection to the module involved in the Delhi blast, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is conducting continuous raids and interrogations in several districts. According to sources, based on inputs received from the NIA, more than 10 doctors have been questioned whose contacts were reportedly found with the suspected individuals, Muzammil, Shaheen, and Adil.
Given the seriousness of the matter, special vigilance is being maintained in several districts. Sources claim that a joint team of NIA and ATS is investigating the activities of all individuals whose names have surfaced through call detail records (CDR), digital chats, or suspicious medical references.
Sources indicate that the doctors questioned are from districts such as Bahraich, Aligarh, Noida, Saharanpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, and Muzaffarnagar. These doctors include specialists from various fields, such as general physicians, surgeons, and some lab operators. Agencies are trying to ascertain the nature of the contact between these doctors and the suspected individuals Muzammil, Shaheen, and Adil. Was it related to normal medical treatment, or was there an aspect related to financial transactions, medical certificates, fake reports, or identity concealment in view of a serious conspiracy? During the interrogation, many doctors stated that these individuals came to them as regular patients, while agencies suspect that the duration and frequency of contact in some cases cannot be considered normal.
Following the blast in Delhi, initial investigations by the police yielded several electronic devices, mobile chats, and phone call records, some of which were linked to individuals in Uttar Pradesh's colony areas and the medical profession. Based on this, the NIA sent a list of names and numbers associated with suspicious activities to the UP ATS. Following these inputs, ATS teams conducted swift actions at multiple locations from night to morning.
Preliminary information about the three names on which the agencies are focusing is that these three individuals have changed locations multiple times in various cities over the past six months. Their digital footprint has been found near some sensitive mobile locations. Mentions of medical documents were found in some chats. Investigating agencies suspect that these documents were used for identity concealment, finding hideouts, or for some other major conspiracy. The NIA is currently not confirming any criminal or terrorist connections, but they have been placed in the "high-interest category."
A senior source associated with the investigation stated that some important points have emerged from the questioning of doctors. Several doctors had registered fake addresses for the suspected individuals, which were found to be incorrect upon verification. Some medical examination reports are suspicious, with discrepancies in names and ages. Some doctors' clinics were found to be open at unusual hours, which is still under investigation. Encrypted files were found in digital records recovered from a private lab in one district. However, neither the ATS nor the NIA has considered any doctor as an accused so far. All questioning is being done as "information gathering."
Many doctors stated after questioning that they do not have much information about people who come as regular patients. Some doctors mentioned that hundreds of patients visit daily, and it is not possible to investigate everyone's background. If someone concealed their identity, it is not the doctor's fault. The ATS, on the other hand, states that the purpose of the interrogation is not to accuse anyone but to gather accurate information. Surveillance by the State Government and Police Headquarters
According to sources, the Home Department has paid special attention to this case. Reports of every action are being sent to the Lucknow headquarters. Surveillance on sensitive individuals has increased in the districts. The scope of digital surveillance has been expanded. The Chief Minister's Office is also in contact with the NIA and is continuously receiving updates on the progress of the case.
In the coming days, after a thorough investigation of the electronic evidence gathered by the NIA:
