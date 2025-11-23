Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Lucknow

Delhi Blast Case: UP ATS Intensifies Action, Questions Over 10 Doctors on NIA Inputs

Following the handover of the Delhi bomb blast case to the NIA, the UP ATS has intensified its investigation. Details are inside.

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

यूपी में तेज हुई जांच : ATS की बड़ी कार्रवाई, कई जिलों के डॉक्टरों से पूछताछ (फोटो सोर्स : Police Whatsapp News Group )

UP ATS (Image: Police Whatsapp News Group)

UP ATS Intensifies Probe After Delhi Blast Case Handed to NIA: Security agencies in Uttar Pradesh have also intensified their activities following the handover of the Delhi bomb blast case investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). After suspicions of a UP connection to the module involved in the Delhi blast, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is conducting continuous raids and interrogations in several districts. According to sources, based on inputs received from the NIA, more than 10 doctors have been questioned whose contacts were reportedly found with the suspected individuals, Muzammil, Shaheen, and Adil.

Given the seriousness of the matter, special vigilance is being maintained in several districts. Sources claim that a joint team of NIA and ATS is investigating the activities of all individuals whose names have surfaced through call detail records (CDR), digital chats, or suspicious medical references.

UP ATS's Scope of Investigation is Vast

Sources indicate that the doctors questioned are from districts such as Bahraich, Aligarh, Noida, Saharanpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, and Muzaffarnagar. These doctors include specialists from various fields, such as general physicians, surgeons, and some lab operators. Agencies are trying to ascertain the nature of the contact between these doctors and the suspected individuals Muzammil, Shaheen, and Adil. Was it related to normal medical treatment, or was there an aspect related to financial transactions, medical certificates, fake reports, or identity concealment in view of a serious conspiracy? During the interrogation, many doctors stated that these individuals came to them as regular patients, while agencies suspect that the duration and frequency of contact in some cases cannot be considered normal.

Why the Increased Activity in the Delhi Blast Investigation

Following the blast in Delhi, initial investigations by the police yielded several electronic devices, mobile chats, and phone call records, some of which were linked to individuals in Uttar Pradesh's colony areas and the medical profession. Based on this, the NIA sent a list of names and numbers associated with suspicious activities to the UP ATS. Following these inputs, ATS teams conducted swift actions at multiple locations from night to morning.

  • CCTV footage was seized from the clinics of several doctors
  • Digital records are being examined
  • Clinic staff are also being questioned
  • Patient registers are being scrutinised
  • Sources say that some very important electronic data has been found during the investigation, which is being analysed by the NIA's cyber team.

Who are Muzammil, Shaheen, and Adil

Preliminary information about the three names on which the agencies are focusing is that these three individuals have changed locations multiple times in various cities over the past six months. Their digital footprint has been found near some sensitive mobile locations. Mentions of medical documents were found in some chats. Investigating agencies suspect that these documents were used for identity concealment, finding hideouts, or for some other major conspiracy. The NIA is currently not confirming any criminal or terrorist connections, but they have been placed in the "high-interest category."

What has Emerged from the ATS Investigation

A senior source associated with the investigation stated that some important points have emerged from the questioning of doctors. Several doctors had registered fake addresses for the suspected individuals, which were found to be incorrect upon verification. Some medical examination reports are suspicious, with discrepancies in names and ages. Some doctors' clinics were found to be open at unusual hours, which is still under investigation. Encrypted files were found in digital records recovered from a private lab in one district. However, neither the ATS nor the NIA has considered any doctor as an accused so far. All questioning is being done as "information gathering."

Security Increased in Several Districts

  • Security has been enhanced in several districts following the investigation into the Delhi blast and its UP connection.
  • Checking has been increased at major intersections
  • Medical shops and laboratories are under surveillance
  • CCTV integration in sensitive areas
  • Dog squads deployed at bus and railway stations
  • Special security preparations have been made in Noida and Lucknow as several suspicious numbers have been linked to locations in these two cities.

Purpose of Using Documents - The Biggest Question

  • Agencies are most suspicious of medical documents and reports.
  • Were these documents used to fraudulently establish an identity?
  • Did they help anyone gain illegal entry or movement?
  • Did the suspects attempt to hide in secure areas by citing fake illnesses?
  • The NIA and ATS are focusing most on this point.

Doctors' Reactions

Many doctors stated after questioning that they do not have much information about people who come as regular patients. Some doctors mentioned that hundreds of patients visit daily, and it is not possible to investigate everyone's background. If someone concealed their identity, it is not the doctor's fault. The ATS, on the other hand, states that the purpose of the interrogation is not to accuse anyone but to gather accurate information. Surveillance by the State Government and Police Headquarters

According to sources, the Home Department has paid special attention to this case. Reports of every action are being sent to the Lucknow headquarters. Surveillance on sensitive individuals has increased in the districts. The scope of digital surveillance has been expanded. The Chief Minister's Office is also in contact with the NIA and is continuously receiving updates on the progress of the case.

In the coming days, after a thorough investigation of the electronic evidence gathered by the NIA:

  • Further interrogations of individuals
  • Re-investigation of some doctors' clinics
  • Possible arrests of suspects
  • Disclosure of the network operating between Delhi and UP
  • Major action on the misuse of medical documents
  • It is possible that the NIA may issue an official press note soon.

