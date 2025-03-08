Delhi Police Raid Busts Bareilly Heroin Factory, Seizes Drugs Worth Crore

The Outer-North District Police stated that action against this gang had been ongoing for the past year. In four separate operations, the police arrested four gang members and have seized a total of 1.20 kilograms of heroin so far.

Heroin and Chemicals Recovered from a Three-Storey Building in Meerganj Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valson stated that the narcotics team raided a three-storey building located near the Delhi-Bareilly highway in the Meerganj area. During the raid, 508 grams of prepared heroin, along with 4.980 kilograms of sodium, 5.292 kilograms of acetic anhydride, and other objectionable items were recovered.

Nadim Khan played a crucial role in this raid, and the police acted on his information. Nadim Khan is a resident of the New Kardampuri area of Delhi. Investigations also revealed the involvement of the building owner, Mohammad Rafiq alias Guddu.

Delhi Police Operation Against the Gang The first major action by Delhi Police against this gang took place on 2 April 2024, when Rajendra alias Yusuf alias Sachin, a resident of Bawana (Delhi), was arrested and 520 grams of heroin was recovered. Five lakh rupees in cash were also seized from his house.

Following this, the police arrested a person named Bhure, a resident of Badaun. 100 grams of heroin were recovered from him. On 5 April, a third major success was achieved when Nawab Salam, a resident of JJ Colony, Bawana (Delhi), was arrested and 108 grams of heroin were seized.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police stated that six properties and a Creta car linked to drug trafficker Taslima alias Putti have been seized. Their total estimated value is ₹1.78 crore. How the Gang Operated The investigation revealed that the gang mixed acetic anhydride and crude heroin to make heroin. After a three-to-five-hour process, sodium was added to produce pure heroin. This was then sold in Delhi and surrounding areas through retail suppliers.

Police are now investigating the source of these chemicals and identifying other members of the network. The Deputy Commissioner of Police stated that this operation will continue until the entire gang is apprehended. NCB Raid, Main Accused Absconding The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team also raided the three-storeyed house of Mohammad Rafiq alias Guddu in Guldiya village. However, Rafiq and his associates had fled before the raid. 508 grams of smack, 4.980 kilograms of sodium, 5.292 kilograms of acetic anhydride, and other chemicals were recovered from the scene.

According to NCB officials, seven cases of drug trafficking are registered against Mohammad Rafiq, and he has been involved in this business for a long time. The police are now searching for him. The Station House Officer, Prayagraj Singh, stated that the NCB conducted this operation without informing the local police. He said that the police are now trying to reach the root of this network to completely stop such illegal activities.