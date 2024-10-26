scriptDiwali Special Buses: Relief for passengers, special bus service to start in every city from today | Latest News | Patrika News
Diwali Special Buses: Relief for passengers, special bus service to start in every city from today

Due to the significant number of people travelling home, Uttar Pradesh Roadways has announced the operation of special buses. This service will begin in Lucknow today.

Oct 26, 2024

With Diwali approaching, people are flocking to Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat from Lucknow, and the roadways have also geared up. The transport administration has announced to operate special buses in every city from today, 26th October. Around 325 additional buses will ply on various routes from Lucknow.
Passengers can get buses from Charbagh, Alambagh, Kaiserbagh, and Awadh bus stations in Lucknow. Passengers can book their seats online. For this, they need to visit UPSRTC.com, where they can book advance and instant tickets for ordinary and AC buses to various cities from Lucknow.

Buses to run every half hour

Buses will be available from Lucknow bus stations at an interval of every half hour. From Charbagh bus station, buses will ply to Kanpur, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Gonda, Rudhauli, Fatehpur, and Ayodhya. From Alambagh, buses will ply to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Ghazipur, Ballia, Delhi, Aligarh, and Etawah routes. Similarly, from Kaiserbagh, buses will ply to Sitapur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Hapur, Saharanpur, and Dehradun.

Call for bus information

Before boarding a bus from any bus station in Lucknow, passengers can get information by calling the toll-free number 1800-180-2877 of the transport corporation. Additionally, passengers can get bus information by calling the helpline mobile number 8726005808 of the Lucknow region and make their journey easier.

