Diwali Special Buses: Relief for passengers, special bus service to start in every city from today

Passengers can get buses from Charbagh, Alambagh, Kaiserbagh, and Awadh bus stations in Lucknow. Passengers can book their seats online. For this, they need to visit UPSRTC.com, where they can book advance and instant tickets for ordinary and AC buses to various cities from Lucknow.

Buses to run every half hour Buses will be available from Lucknow bus stations at an interval of every half hour. From Charbagh bus station, buses will ply to Kanpur, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Gonda, Rudhauli, Fatehpur, and Ayodhya. From Alambagh, buses will ply to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Ghazipur, Ballia, Delhi, Aligarh, and Etawah routes. Similarly, from Kaiserbagh, buses will ply to Sitapur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Hapur, Saharanpur, and Dehradun.