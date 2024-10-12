Dussehra 2024: CM Yogi to Lead Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra

The social fabric of Goraksha Peeth is strengthened by the Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra, which is a unique event. The yatra, led by Goraksha Peethadhishwar, is attended by people from all walks of life, and the minority community also welcomes it with great enthusiasm.

Minority Community to Welcome Shobha Yatra In fact, the Vijayadashami festival is an opportunity to observe the grandeur of Goraksha Peeth and its mission. The Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra from Gorakhnath Temple is even more attractive and unique because the minority community welcomes it with great enthusiasm, waiting with garlands at the main gate of the temple hours in advance.

According to the tradition of Goraksha Peeth, this year too, on the day of Vijayadashami, a grand Shobha Yatra will be taken out from Gorakhnath Temple in the evening, led by Goraksha Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath.

Goraksha Peethadhishwar and Shobha Yatra On Vijayadashami, Goraksha Peethadhishwar will wear special attire according to the tradition of Nath Panth. After seeking the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, they will ride on their vehicle. The Shobha Yatra will reach Mansarovar Temple with the beats of Turahi, Nagada, and Band Baja.

There, Goraksha Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will perform puja and worship of Lord Mahadev at Mansarovar Temple. Afterwards, their Shobha Yatra will reach Mansarovar Ramlila Ground, where they will perform the coronation of Lord Rama. Along with this, puja and worship of Lord Rama, Mother Janaki, Lakshman, and Hanumanji will also be performed, and aarti will be performed.