Dussehra 2024: CM Yogi to Lead Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra

According to the tradition of Goraksha Peeth, this year too, on the day of Vijayadashami, a grand Shobha Yatra will be taken out from Gorakhnath Temple in the evening, led by Goraksha Peethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi will worship Guru Gorakhnath and lead Vijayadashami procession
On the sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, Goraksha Peethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform a special puja of Shivavatar Guru Gorakhnath on Saturday. Afterwards, they will lead the traditional Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra from Gorakhnath Temple in the evening. The yatra will conclude at Mansarovar Ramlila Ground, where Goraksha Peethadhishwar will perform puja and coronation of Lord Rama.
The social fabric of Goraksha Peeth is strengthened by the Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra, which is a unique event. The yatra, led by Goraksha Peethadhishwar, is attended by people from all walks of life, and the minority community also welcomes it with great enthusiasm.

Minority Community to Welcome Shobha Yatra

In fact, the Vijayadashami festival is an opportunity to observe the grandeur of Goraksha Peeth and its mission. The Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra from Gorakhnath Temple is even more attractive and unique because the minority community welcomes it with great enthusiasm, waiting with garlands at the main gate of the temple hours in advance.
Goraksha Peethadhishwar and Shobha Yatra

On Vijayadashami, Goraksha Peethadhishwar will wear special attire according to the tradition of Nath Panth. After seeking the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, they will ride on their vehicle. The Shobha Yatra will reach Mansarovar Temple with the beats of Turahi, Nagada, and Band Baja.
There, Goraksha Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will perform puja and worship of Lord Mahadev at Mansarovar Temple. Afterwards, their Shobha Yatra will reach Mansarovar Ramlila Ground, where they will perform the coronation of Lord Rama. Along with this, puja and worship of Lord Rama, Mother Janaki, Lakshman, and Hanumanji will also be performed, and aarti will be performed.

Traditional Tilakotsav Program

On the day of Vijayadashami, puja will be performed of all deities in the temple complex. Afterwards, Goraksha Peethadhishwar will bless devotees in the traditional Tilakotsav program. In the evening, the traditional Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra will be taken out. Late in the evening, a traditional feast will be organized at Gorakhnath Temple, which will be attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, transcending social and economic boundaries.

