Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

Cases Increasing Due to Changing Weather On Sunday, the 10-bed ICU ward of the Central Hospital was filled with heart patients. Doctors say that heart attack cases are increasing due to the constantly changing weather, and devotees should exercise special caution.

Case 1: According to media reports, Gopal Singh (43), a resident of Bihar had come to the Mahakumbh with his friends. On Sunday morning, he suddenly experienced severe chest pain, after which he was brought to the Central Hospital. Investigations revealed cardiogenic shock, but he is now recovering after treatment.

Case 2: According to media reports, Santdas Ji, a resident of Raisen, MP, was staying in Sector-21 of the mela area. On Sunday morning at 9:30 am, he suddenly collapsed after eating. He was immediately brought to the Central Hospital, from where he was referred to SRN Hospital.

Case 3: According to media reports, Shyam Lal Chandrani (65) of Gwalior was strolling in the mela area on Sunday morning when he experienced chest pain and dizziness. He was brought to the sub-centre hospital, where a team from AIIMS, Rae Bareli, examined him and found that he had suffered a heart attack. However, he is now recovering.

Seek Medical Advice if You Experience These Symptoms ■ Burning and pain in the chest ■ Feeling pressure on the chest ■ Difficulty breathing ■ Pain in the arms, back, or jaw

How to Protect Your Heart ■ Keep your body at a comfortable temperature by wearing layered clothing. ■ Wear a hat and gloves. ■ Take your medications on time. ■ Eat a balanced diet.

■ Drink plenty of water. ■ Get regular check-ups.