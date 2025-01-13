scriptEleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela 2025: Eleven pilgrims suffered heart attacks at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. Doctors explain the reasons behind the rise in heart attack cases and offer advice on protecting heart health.

PrayagrajJan 13, 2025 / 12:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Heart Attack in Mahakumbh 2025

Heart Attack in Mahakumbh 2025

Maha kumbh 2025: The impact of the cold weather is clearly visible during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. In two days, a total of 11 people suffered heart attacks, six of whom reached the Central Hospital in Parade Ground and five reached the sub-centre hospital in Sector-20 for treatment. Reassuringly, nine devotees recovered after treatment, while two were referred to SRN Hospital in critical condition.

Cases Increasing Due to Changing Weather

On Sunday, the 10-bed ICU ward of the Central Hospital was filled with heart patients. Doctors say that heart attack cases are increasing due to the constantly changing weather, and devotees should exercise special caution.
Case 1: According to media reports, Gopal Singh (43), a resident of Bihar had come to the Mahakumbh with his friends. On Sunday morning, he suddenly experienced severe chest pain, after which he was brought to the Central Hospital. Investigations revealed cardiogenic shock, but he is now recovering after treatment.
Case 2: According to media reports, Santdas Ji, a resident of Raisen, MP, was staying in Sector-21 of the mela area. On Sunday morning at 9:30 am, he suddenly collapsed after eating. He was immediately brought to the Central Hospital, from where he was referred to SRN Hospital.
Case 3: According to media reports, Shyam Lal Chandrani (65) of Gwalior was strolling in the mela area on Sunday morning when he experienced chest pain and dizziness. He was brought to the sub-centre hospital, where a team from AIIMS, Rae Bareli, examined him and found that he had suffered a heart attack. However, he is now recovering.

Seek Medical Advice if You Experience These Symptoms

■ Burning and pain in the chest

■ Feeling pressure on the chest

■ Difficulty breathing

■ Pain in the arms, back, or jaw

How to Protect Your Heart

■ Keep your body at a comfortable temperature by wearing layered clothing.

■ Wear a hat and gloves.

■ Take your medications on time.

■ Eat a balanced diet.
■ Drink plenty of water.

■ Get regular check-ups.

#Mahakumbh2025 so far we know

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela - image

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela - image

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat - image

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat

News / UP News / Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

UP News

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

in 5 hours

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

National News

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

in 3 hours

Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

World

Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

in 4 hours

Brazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains

World

Brazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains

in 4 hours

Latest UP News

RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

UP News

RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

4 days ago

OYO Changes Policy Starting in Meerut: No Entry for Unmarried Couples

UP News

OYO Changes Policy Starting in Meerut: No Entry for Unmarried Couples

1 week ago

Teacher Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Says ‘No Proposal for Fresh Recruitment at Present’

UP News

Teacher Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Says ‘No Proposal for Fresh Recruitment at Present’

4 weeks ago

People stuck in jam at Ghazipur border lose their cool, Congress workers face public ire

UP News

People stuck in jam at Ghazipur border lose their cool, Congress workers face public ire

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.