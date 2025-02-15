scriptExcise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply | Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department has commenced the application process for retail liquor shops under the new excise policy for the year 2025-26. Applications must be submitted online through the department’s portal. The entire process is being conducted through an e-lottery system to ensure complete transparency. Let’s understand the complete application process.

GondaFeb 15, 2025 / 12:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Excise Department

Excise Department: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department has commenced the process for allocating retail liquor shops for the year 2025-26. Interested applicants can apply online through the portal: https://exciseelotteryup.upsdc.gov.in/. This entire process is being conducted through an e-lottery system to ensure transparency and prevent applicants from facing any difficulties.
Excise Department: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department has cautioned applicants to use only the official portal for applying and to beware of any brokers or agents. The department has also released helpline numbers for assistance with the application process.

How to Apply? Know the Complete Process

Register on the portal. First, open the e-lottery portal. Click on the “Register” button on the homepage. Enter your mobile number, PAN number (the fourth digit of which should be “P”), and captcha. Enter the OTP received on your mobile to complete the registration. Log in and update your profile. After registration, click on “Registered Applicant Login” on the homepage. Change your password on your first login and update your profile information. Upload the applicant’s photo and click the “Save” and then “Next” button. Upload necessary documents. Fill in bank details and upload a cancelled cheque (less than 100 KB). Upload income tax returns, PAN card (less than 100 KB), and proof of identity (less than 200 KB). After uploading all documents, click the “Confirm Profile” button to save your profile.

Select a Shop and Apply

Click on the “Lottery Shops” button on the homepage. Select “View Shop” to view the list of shops. Select the desired shop and confirm the application. Upload the “Applicant Affidavit” and other necessary documents. If you wish to add a nominee, upload their relevant documents as well. Save the application and click the “Apply for New Shop” button. Pay the application fee. After submitting the application, click on the “Payment Button”. Pay the fee through net banking, UPI, NEFT/RTGS. “Payment Status Success” will be displayed once the payment is successful. Download the Payment Confirmation Slip by clicking on the “View” button.

Excise Officer Says: Application May Be Cancelled if Incorrect Information is Provided

The District Excise Officer of Gonda district, Pragalb Lavania, stated that the department has advised applicants to exercise necessary precautions. The Excise Officer informed that providing any incorrect information during the application process may lead to the cancellation of the application. Use only the official portal: https://exciseelotteryup.upsdc.gov.in/.

Call These Numbers for Any Problems While Applying

The Excise Department has released helpline numbers to contact for any difficulties related to the application: 7838522111, 9140095228, 8318976636, 7985020998, 9453090579, 8005660401, 9454466049, 7267941256, 9454466033.

Transparent Allocation Process Through E-Lottery

Shops will be allocated through the e-lottery system to prevent corruption and ensure fairness. The last date for applications and the lottery date will be updated soon on the official portal. Interested individuals can apply in a timely manner. All necessary information related to the application can be viewed on the portal.

