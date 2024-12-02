Farmers’ Protest: Long traffic jams at all Noida borders as farmers march to Delhi

Long jam at Noida border After that, the farmers announced to march to Delhi. Noida police have made all preparations to stop them. Some routes leading to Delhi have been diverted. Meanwhile, online classes have been announced in schools. Every person is being checked.

Farmers to march to Delhi at noon today Farmers will start their march from Mahamaya Flyover at 12 pm today. They will ride tractors and trolleys to reach Delhi. Noida police have put up barriers at all borders connecting Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi to stop the farmers. Checking is being done at all routes by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police.

What are the demands of the farmers? 1. Under the old Land Acquisition Act, affected farmers should be given 10% plots and a 64.7% increased compensation. 2. Government orders should be issued on the issues passed by the High Power Committee.

3. Proper rehabilitation of the affected area should be done. 4. After January 1, 2014, the acquired land should be given a market rate of four times the compensation and 20% plots. 5. All land-owning and landless farmers’ children should be given employment and rehabilitation benefits.