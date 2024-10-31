Flight Tickets Price Hike: Holidays are Over, Air Travel Becomes Expensive, Return Fare from Bengaluru Crosses 21 Thousand

People want to return home after celebrating Bhai Dooj, which is why the fares of afternoon and evening flights have become double or triple the usual rate. On the other hand, the fares of morning flights are relatively normal because the number of passengers traveling during this time is relatively low.

These are the Flight Fares The fare of Flight 6E 906 from Lucknow to Bengaluru, which departs at 10:35 pm, has gone up to Rs 21,294. The fare of Air India’s Flight AI 432, which departs for Delhi at 2:15 pm, has gone up to Rs 14,333. The fare of Flight 6E 118, which departs for Pune at 11:30 pm, has gone up to Rs 16,062. The fare of Akasa’s Flight QP 1525, which departs for Mumbai at 5:30 pm, has gone up to Rs 14,877.