Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

Holiday Dates According to the Uttar Pradesh government calendar, the official holidays are 13 March 2025 (Thursday) for Holika Dahan and 14 March 2025 (Friday) for Holi. This will be followed by the weekend on 15 March 2025 (Saturday) and 16 March 2025 (Sunday). However, the holiday on Saturday, 15 March 2025, depends on individual organisation policies.

All Schools and Offices to Remain Closed All schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed on these days. A holiday will also be observed on Holika Dahan, the day before Holi. Banks will also remain closed for four consecutive days. Bank operations will resume on Monday, 17 March 2025.