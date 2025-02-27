scriptFour-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP | Four-day public holiday: schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP | Latest News | Patrika News
Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

Public Holiday in UP: Uttar Pradesh (UP) will observe a four-day long public holiday. Banks, schools, and all government offices will remain closed during this period. These holidays are being granted according to the Uttar Pradesh government’s official calendar.

LucknowFeb 27, 2025 / 10:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Public Holiday
Public Holiday in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh will observe a four-day consecutive holiday for Holi and Holika Dahan. During this period, all schools, colleges, banks, and government offices in the state will remain closed. These holidays are in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh government’s calendar.

Holiday Dates

According to the Uttar Pradesh government calendar, the official holidays are 13 March 2025 (Thursday) for Holika Dahan and 14 March 2025 (Friday) for Holi. This will be followed by the weekend on 15 March 2025 (Saturday) and 16 March 2025 (Sunday). However, the holiday on Saturday, 15 March 2025, depends on individual organisation policies.

All Schools and Offices to Remain Closed

All schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed on these days. A holiday will also be observed on Holika Dahan, the day before Holi. Banks will also remain closed for four consecutive days. Bank operations will resume on Monday, 17 March 2025.

Another 3-Day Consecutive Holiday After 12 Days

In the same month of March, after the 17th, there will be another three-day consecutive holiday. While 29 March 2025 (Saturday) and 30 March 2025 (Sunday) are the usual weekend holidays, 31 March 2025 (Monday) will be an official holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

