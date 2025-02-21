scriptGanga Expressway to Connect Haridwar and Varanasi: A Boon for Travellers | Latest News | Patrika News
Ganga Expressway to Connect Haridwar and Varanasi: A Boon for Travellers

The Ganga Expressway is set to be extended to Sonbhadra via Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Chandauli. This extension will be known as the Vindhya Expressway.

Feb 21, 2025

Patrika Desk

ganga express way
Ganga Expressway: The Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut and Prayagraj, will now extend to Varanasi and Sonbhadra in Purvanchal and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The state government has announced improvements to connectivity in West UP, including Meerut.
The government will also fully support the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail project. Funding has been secured for the operation of the Major Dhyanchand Sports University from the next financial year, with ₹223 crore allocated.

Announcement of Four New Expressways

In the budget presented to the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced the construction of four new expressways.
The Ganga Expressway will be extended to Sonbhadra via Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Chandauli, and will be named the Vindhya Expressway. ₹50 crore has been allocated for this project.

Greenfield Expressway Also Announced

A Greenfield Expressway has been announced to connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Ganga Expressway via Hardoi and Farrukhabad. ₹900 crore has been allocated for this project.
The Ganga Expressway will also be extended from Meerut to Haridwar, with ₹50 crore allocated. The Meerut Sports University has also received funding in the budget, with ₹223 crore allocated for 2025-26.

