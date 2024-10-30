Gold Price Rise: Experts Predict Gold Could Exceed 1 Lakh by Diwali 2025! Check Latest Rates in Your City!

Experts say that if this trend continues, gold can cross 1 lakh by next Diwali. Silver prices can also reach 1.30 lakh. In the next one year, silver prices may see a 30% increase. Silver prices can range from 1.25 lakh to 1.30 lakh rupees per kilo. Meanwhile, gold can also give a return of over 20%.

What is the gold rate in major cities of Uttar Pradesh? (Gold Rate Today) Lucknow 22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees

24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees Ayodhya 22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees

24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees

Ghaziabad 22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees

24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees Kanpur 22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees

24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees Varanasi 22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees

24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees

Gold has been performing well since 2016. In the medium term, its price can reach 85,000 rupees, and in the long term, it can reach 1 lakh rupees. The data also shows that investors who bought gold on Diwali in 2019 have earned a profit of around 103% till this year. That is, their money has more than doubled in five years. This year, gold has given a return of 33%, which is the highest in 45 years.

According to a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, silver has been giving more returns than gold for several years. This year, it has given a return of 40%, which is the highest. In the coming year, silver’s performance may be better than gold’s. The company has estimated that in the next 12-15 months, silver prices can reach 1,25,000 rupees per kilo.