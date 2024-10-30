scriptGold Price Rise: Experts Predict Gold Could Exceed 1 Lakh by Diwali 2025! Check Latest Rates in Your City! | Latest News | Patrika News
Gold Price Rise: Experts Predict Gold Could Exceed 1 Lakh by Diwali 2025! Check Latest Rates in Your City!

Gold Silver Rate: Before Diwali, there has been a surge in gold and silver prices. It is being said that by Diwali 2025, there may be another surge.

LucknowOct 30, 2024 / 04:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Gold Silver Rate: Gold and silver prices have seen the biggest surge this year, and new records are being set continuously. Gold has touched the figure of 81,000 rupees, and silver has also reached 1 lakh rupees. In Lucknow, on October 29, the price of 24-carat gold was 80,600 rupees, and the price of 22-carat gold was 73,900 rupees.
Experts say that if this trend continues, gold can cross 1 lakh by next Diwali. Silver prices can also reach 1.30 lakh. In the next one year, silver prices may see a 30% increase. Silver prices can range from 1.25 lakh to 1.30 lakh rupees per kilo. Meanwhile, gold can also give a return of over 20%.

What is the gold rate in major cities of Uttar Pradesh? (Gold Rate Today)

Lucknow

22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees
24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees

Ayodhya

22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees
24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees

Ghaziabad

22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees
24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees

Kanpur

22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees
24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees

Varanasi

22-carat 10-gram gold – 73,900 rupees
24-carat 10-gram gold – 80,600 rupees
Gold has been performing well since 2016. In the medium term, its price can reach 85,000 rupees, and in the long term, it can reach 1 lakh rupees. The data also shows that investors who bought gold on Diwali in 2019 have earned a profit of around 103% till this year. That is, their money has more than doubled in five years. This year, gold has given a return of 33%, which is the highest in 45 years.
According to a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, silver has been giving more returns than gold for several years. This year, it has given a return of 40%, which is the highest. In the coming year, silver’s performance may be better than gold’s. The company has estimated that in the next 12-15 months, silver prices can reach 1,25,000 rupees per kilo.

