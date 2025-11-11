Gold Rate Today: Gold and Silver on New High, Record Prices and Rising Demand Stir Market

Gold and Silver Rate: Precious metals have seen a renewed surge in the domestic market this week. Positive signals from the international market and an improvement in domestic demand were clearly reflected in trade across the Lucknow division and the entire North India. In Lucknow, the price of 24-carat gold reached ₹1,25,000 per 10 grams, while silver was seen trading at ₹1,55,500 per kilogram. The onset of the festive and wedding season, global economic uncertainty, and investors' desire for safe investments further strengthened this rise.