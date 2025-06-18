Greater Noida Toll Plaza: Woman Employee Assaulted, Molestation Attempted

Congress Targets the Government The UP Congress, posting a video of the incident on the social media platform ‘X’, wrote that the thugs first tried to leave without paying the toll tax and, when challenged, assaulted and harassed a female employee. The party stated that the Yogi government is failing to provide security to women and empower them to be self-reliant.

What Happened? According to eyewitnesses, several individuals, claiming affiliation with a farmers' union, attempted to pass through the toll plaza without paying. When toll employees tried to stop them, they resorted to thuggery, pushing and misbehaving with a female toll employee. There are also allegations of an attempt to touch her private parts. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and is now rapidly circulating on social media.

Toll Administration’s Statement The toll administration stated that some anti-social elements, under the guise of a farmers’ union, were forcibly passing commercial vehicles through the toll plaza without paying. When challenged, they threatened the toll staff. Video footage shows Amit Bhatti, an individual with a prior criminal record, and his associates engaging in open thuggery at the toll plaza.

Recurring Incidents Toll employees report that such incidents are recurring at the Luharli toll plaza, creating a climate of fear among the staff and causing significant revenue losses for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). They fear that if these incidents are not controlled promptly, these elements could commit a more serious crime.

Conspiracy to Make Toll Free The toll administration alleges that local transporters are using their drivers and employees, disguised as members of a farmers’ union, to orchestrate a conspiracy to make the toll free. CCTV footage identifies Rohit Sharma, owner of Baba Hira Nath Transporter, as the individual seen engaging in indecent behaviour with the female employee.

The local police have been informed about the incident. The toll management has demanded strict action against the culprits and appealed for immediate steps to ensure the safety of toll employees.