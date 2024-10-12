Haj 2025: The number of Haj pilgrims has decreased, 15,457 people from UP will participate

In UP, fewer applications were received under the quota, and all applicants have been included in the selection list. Only those whose papers were not submitted on time have not been included in the selection list. According to media reports, 649 pilgrims from Lucknow will go on the Haj pilgrimage.

15457 People From UP After the Haj lottery, the list released by the Haj Committee of India has given 15,457 people from UP a chance to go on the Haj pilgrimage. This number is significantly lower than the 19,702 Haj pilgrims who went on the pilgrimage in 2024.