Haj 2025: The number of Haj pilgrims has decreased, 15,457 people from UP will participate

Haj 2025: The list of pilgrims for Haj 2025 has been released. This year, fewer applications have been received compared to last year.

LucknowOct 12, 2024 / 01:59 pm

Patrika Desk

The list of selected pilgrims for the sacred Haj pilgrimage has been released. 15,457 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh will go on the Haj pilgrimage. Compared to last year, there has been a decrease in the number of Haj pilgrims this year. Despite extending the deadline three times, there has been a decline in Haj applications.
In UP, fewer applications were received under the quota, and all applicants have been included in the selection list. Only those whose papers were not submitted on time have not been included in the selection list. According to media reports, 649 pilgrims from Lucknow will go on the Haj pilgrimage.

After the Haj lottery, the list released by the Haj Committee of India has given 15,457 people from UP a chance to go on the Haj pilgrimage. This number is significantly lower than the 19,702 Haj pilgrims who went on the pilgrimage in 2024.

According to media reports, District Minority Welfare Officer Son Kumar said that according to the Haj Committee of India, the first installment of Haj expenses is Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand, which needs to be deposited between October 8 and 21. This installment can be deposited online through the Haj Committee of India’s website and the Haj facility app.

