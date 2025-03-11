Heavy Rain Warning Issued by IMD for Holi

A New Western Disturbance to Become Active Again According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, light showers are expected in the Terai and north-western UP regions due to the impact of the new Western Disturbance.

On Tuesday, the mercury in several districts of southern UP crossed 35 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature remained above 15 degrees Celsius in about 18 districts. Possibility of Rain Before Holi The Meteorological Department has stated that light showers with thunderstorms are likely in the Terai region of western Uttar Pradesh, Agra, and Bundelkhand between 13 and 15 March.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted for parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Westerly winds are also expected to blow at 30 km per hour, which may provide some relief from the heat.