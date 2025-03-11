scriptHeavy Rain Warning Issued by IMD for Holi | Latest News | Patrika News
Heavy Rain Warning Issued by IMD for Holi

The meteorological department has issued a warning of deteriorating weather conditions during Holi. Heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely in several states on 13 and 14 March.

PrayagrajMar 11, 2025 / 10:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Rain Alert: The weather in Uttar Pradesh is currently causing discomfort. March usually brings cool breezes, but this year, temperatures have begun to rise.

The entire state is experiencing a heatwave. In many districts of southern UP, temperatures have crossed 35 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, light showers and thunderstorms are likely in many parts of UP from 13 to 15 March due to the influence of a Western Disturbance.

A New Western Disturbance to Become Active Again

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, light showers are expected in the Terai and north-western UP regions due to the impact of the new Western Disturbance.
On Tuesday, the mercury in several districts of southern UP crossed 35 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature remained above 15 degrees Celsius in about 18 districts.

Possibility of Rain Before Holi

The Meteorological Department has stated that light showers with thunderstorms are likely in the Terai region of western Uttar Pradesh, Agra, and Bundelkhand between 13 and 15 March.
Besides Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted for parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Westerly winds are also expected to blow at 30 km per hour, which may provide some relief from the heat.

