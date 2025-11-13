Lashkar-e-Taiba Threat Call in Firozabad: Police Nab Accused Within Hours

Threat Call in Firozabad (Image: AI)
Crime News: Police in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, received a threatening call. The accused claimed to be speaking from Lashkar-e-Taiba and threatened to carry out a bomb blast every hour in the city. The accused has been arrested following immediate action in the case.
According to the police, on Wednesday, Firozabad police received a call on Dial 112. During this call, the accused stated, "I am speaking from Lashkar-e-Taiba, a bomb will be detonated every hour in the city."
This threatening phone call to Dial 112 caused alarm among the Firozabad police on Wednesday. Subsequently, the police launched an investigation. With the help of surveillance, the police arrested the person who made the threat. The accused has been identified as Akash Faujdar, a resident of Suhag Nagar. The police team is currently interrogating the accused.
It is noteworthy that this threatening call was made after the blast in Delhi. So far, 10 deaths have been confirmed in the Delhi blast, while the injured are undergoing treatment. Shocking revelations are emerging in the Delhi blast case. A white Alto 800 car with a Saharanpur registration number (UP 11 BD 3563) was recovered from the Lucknow residence of Dr. Parvez Saeed Ansari, the brother of the arrested Dr. Shaheen.
The UP ATS raided the residence of Dr. Parvez in Muttakipur, under the Madiyanv police station area of Lucknow. During the raid, the Alto car was found parked outside his house. Following the discovery of the car, suspicions have been raised about its potential use in a terror network. The car has been seized and kept at the local Madiyanv police station premises.
