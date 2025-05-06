Indigo Airlines Temporarily Suspended Lucknow-Srinagar Direct Flights

Decline in Passenger Numbers Initially, bookings for this flight were fully booked. However, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, passenger numbers dropped significantly. While previously the 180-passenger capacity flight used to be full, recently only 35 passengers were travelling, resulting in financial losses for the airline. Initially, bookings for this flight were fully booked. However, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, passenger numbers dropped significantly. While previously the 180-passenger capacity flight used to be full, recently only 35 passengers were travelling, resulting in financial losses for the airline.

Fare and Travel Time This direct flight from Lucknow to Srinagar took approximately two hours, and the fare on normal days ranged between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000. However, following the Pahalgam attack, the fare for flights arriving from Srinagar increased to ₹25,000, further reducing passenger numbers.

Impact on Other Routes Indigo has also suspended its direct flight service between Kolkata and Srinagar until 6 May, citing low passenger numbers and security concerns. The airline will survey the demand for this route by June. If passenger numbers do not improve, this service will be permanently discontinued. Previously, the only direct flight service between Lucknow and Nagpur was also discontinued on 29 March.