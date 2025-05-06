scriptIndigo Airlines Temporarily Suspended Lucknow-Srinagar Direct Flights | Indigo Airlines Lucknow-Srinagar Direct Flights Temporarily Suspended | Latest News | Patrika News
Indigo Airlines Temporarily Suspended Lucknow-Srinagar Direct Flights

Indigo has temporarily suspended its direct flight route between Lucknow and Srinagar after just 35 days of operation.

May 06, 2025 / 02:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Indigo Airlines has temporarily suspended its direct flight service between Lucknow and Srinagar from 6 May 2025. The service, which commenced on 30 March 2025, has been suspended due to low passenger numbers and financial losses. The airline will reassess the demand for this route by June and then decide whether to permanently discontinue or resume the service.

Decline in Passenger Numbers

Initially, bookings for this flight were fully booked. However, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, passenger numbers dropped significantly. While previously the 180-passenger capacity flight used to be full, recently only 35 passengers were travelling, resulting in financial losses for the airline.

Fare and Travel Time

This direct flight from Lucknow to Srinagar took approximately two hours, and the fare on normal days ranged between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000. However, following the Pahalgam attack, the fare for flights arriving from Srinagar increased to ₹25,000, further reducing passenger numbers.

Impact on Other Routes

Indigo has also suspended its direct flight service between Kolkata and Srinagar until 6 May, citing low passenger numbers and security concerns. The airline will survey the demand for this route by June. If passenger numbers do not improve, this service will be permanently discontinued. Previously, the only direct flight service between Lucknow and Nagpur was also discontinued on 29 March.

Impact of Tourism and Security

Recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir have negatively impacted tourism. This is not only causing losses for airlines but also affecting the local tourism industry. The government and airlines need to collaboratively develop strategies to enhance security and promote tourism.

