Smoke Erupts on Intercity Express, Panic Among Passengers; Mishap Averted in Barabanki

In the initial investigation, a technical fault is believed to be the cause of the smoke. Railway personnel reached the engine and the concerned coach and conducted a technical inspection. Passengers were kept at a safe distance for some time, waiting for the situation to normalise. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Eyewitnesses stated that as soon as the smoke appeared, a stampede-like situation arose among the people. Many passengers, carrying their children, quickly disembarked from the train. Some passengers even left their luggage behind, prioritising their safety.