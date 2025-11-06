Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Lucknow

Smoke Erupts on Intercity Express, Panic Among Passengers; Mishap Averted in Barabanki

Passengers panicked when smoke suddenly started emanating from the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Intercity Express near Budhwal station in Barabanki. The train was immediately stopped by pulling the chain, and people, in their fear, got off. Railway staff managed the situation in time, averting a major accident.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Intercity Express (फोटो सोर्स : Whatsapp Group)

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Intercity (Image: Patrika)

Panic on Gorakhpur-Lucknow Intercity: Panic erupted on the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Intercity Express on Thursday morning when smoke suddenly started rising from the train. The incident occurred near a bridge, a short distance before Budhwal station. Upon seeing the smoke, passengers in the coaches were thrown into a frenzy, and people, in their panic, began to alight immediately. The timely halting of the train averted a major accident.

According to information, the Intercity Express was travelling from Gorakhpur towards Lucknow. At that time, passengers in one of the coaches felt a foul-smelling smoke. As the smoke rapidly increased, passengers pulled the chain to stop the train. The loco pilot and guard immediately reached the spot and investigated the situation.

In the initial investigation, a technical fault is believed to be the cause of the smoke. Railway personnel reached the engine and the concerned coach and conducted a technical inspection. Passengers were kept at a safe distance for some time, waiting for the situation to normalise. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Eyewitnesses stated that as soon as the smoke appeared, a stampede-like situation arose among the people. Many passengers, carrying their children, quickly disembarked from the train. Some passengers even left their luggage behind, prioritising their safety.

Upon receiving the information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP also arrived at Budhwal station. After an investigation, the train was allowed to proceed further. Railway officials stated that the exact cause is being investigated, and necessary technical checks are being conducted to prevent such incidents from recurring. The incident has certainly raised questions about the railway's preparedness regarding passenger safety. However, swift action averted a potentially major accident.

06 Nov 2025 03:27 pm

