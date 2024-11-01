Kanpur: Fire from Diwali lamp kills industrialist, wife, and one other

The family members of the deceased rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. The room was completely burnt, and people were seen crying and wailing. The incident occurred in the Pandu Nagar area of Kakadev police station.

Sanjay Shyam Dasani, a resident of Pandu Nagar, Kanpur, used to live with his wife Kanika Dasani and their maid Chhabi Chauhan. After performing Diwali puja, everyone went to sleep. Between 1 and 2 am, a fire broke out in the wooden temple due to a diya. At that time, Sanjay, his wife Kanika, and their maid Chhabi were sleeping. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Sanjay, his wife Kanika, and their maid Chhabi were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.