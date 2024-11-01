scriptKanpur: Fire from Diwali lamp kills industrialist, wife, and one other | Kanpur: Fire from Diwali lamp kills industrialist, wife, and one other | Latest News | Patrika News
Kanpur: Fire from Diwali lamp kills industrialist, wife, and one other

The fire brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem.

KanpurNov 01, 2024 / 03:02 pm

Patrika Desk

मृतक संजय और उनकी पत्नी कनिका की फाइल फोटो
In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a husband, wife, and their maid could not wake up after sleeping on the night of Diwali puja. The deceased, Sanjay, used to run a biscuit factory. The police teams have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is suspected that the diya might have caught the curtain on fire.
The family members of the deceased rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. The room was completely burnt, and people were seen crying and wailing. The incident occurred in the Pandu Nagar area of Kakadev police station.
The fire brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, it was too late. The incident was reported to the local police station, and the police commissioner central informed that the diya had caught the curtain on fire, resulting in the deaths of the husband, wife, and their maid.
Sanjay Shyam Dasani, a resident of Pandu Nagar, Kanpur, used to live with his wife Kanika Dasani and their maid Chhabi Chauhan. After performing Diwali puja, everyone went to sleep. Between 1 and 2 am, a fire broke out in the wooden temple due to a diya. At that time, Sanjay, his wife Kanika, and their maid Chhabi were sleeping. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Sanjay, his wife Kanika, and their maid Chhabi were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

