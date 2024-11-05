scriptKanpur: Nursing student raped, director arrested | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Kanpur: Nursing student raped, director arrested

The incident came to light when the girl’s health deteriorated.

KanpurNov 05, 2024 / 02:29 pm

Patrika Desk

घटना की जानकारी देते कानपुर कमिश्नरेट पुलिस

घटना की जानकारी देते कानपुर कमिश्नरेट पुलिस

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A nursing student was raped by the director of a private nursing home. The director, under the pretext of duty, stopped the student at night and committed the heinous crime in his cabin. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The girl’s health deteriorated after the incident, and she informed her family members about it. The family members were shocked to hear about the incident and demanded legal action against the accused. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. The victim has been sent for medical examination.
The incident took place in the Kalyanpur police station area, where a nursing home is being run. A nursing student used to work there. The director of the nursing home stopped her on the pretext of duty and committed the heinous crime. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. He even called her again to work at the nursing home. When the victim’s health deteriorated, she informed her family members about the incident.

Statement from Kalyanpur ACP

The ACP of Kalyanpur said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. The accused has been arrested and legal action is being taken. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

News / UP News / Kanpur: Nursing student raped, director arrested

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

National News

Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

in 4 hours

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

world

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

41 minutes ago

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

Crime

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

31 minutes ago

In 10 years, 2.20 lakh people have given up Indian citizenship, claims JMM leader

National News

In 10 years, 2.20 lakh people have given up Indian citizenship, claims JMM leader

16 minutes ago

Latest UP News

Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts

UP News

Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts

in 52 minutes

Moradabad Crime: Husband Poisons Wife’s Milk After She Opposes His Drinking

UP News

Moradabad Crime: Husband Poisons Wife’s Milk After She Opposes His Drinking

17 hours ago

Gold and Silver Prices Drop: A Golden Opportunity for Buyers as Wedding Season Demand Rises

UP News

Gold and Silver Prices Drop: A Golden Opportunity for Buyers as Wedding Season Demand Rises

18 hours ago

Uttarakhand Accident: 20 People Die, Bus Falls into a Gorge

UP News

Uttarakhand Accident: 20 People Die, Bus Falls into a Gorge

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.