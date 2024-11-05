Kanpur: Nursing student raped, director arrested

The incident took place in the Kalyanpur police station area, where a nursing home is being run. A nursing student used to work there. The director of the nursing home stopped her on the pretext of duty and committed the heinous crime. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. He even called her again to work at the nursing home. When the victim’s health deteriorated, she informed her family members about the incident.

Statement from Kalyanpur ACP The ACP of Kalyanpur said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. The accused has been arrested and legal action is being taken. The victim has been sent for medical examination.