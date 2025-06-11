Lost Son Found After 10 Years: Identification Through Scar

How the Child Was Recovered On 28 May 2025, an FIR was registered at Surajkund police station, Faridabad (Haryana) regarding the abduction of a child. Surajkund police recovered the abducted child safely on 2 June 2025 and questioned the accused, Mangal Kumar. During questioning, it emerged that Mangal Kumar had another child in his possession, brought from Noida, though the child’s name had been changed.

Identification After 6 Hours of Investigation Surajkund police informed Phase-2 police station, Noida, but due to the child’s changed name, he could not be linked to the earlier missing person report. Subsequently, Phase-2 police questioned the child and thoroughly examined the crime register, memory register, and missing persons register spanning 10 years. After a six-hour investigation, it became clear that this was the same child reported missing in 2015.

Police Contact the Parents The recovered child knew his identity but lacked contact information for his family. Police contacted the child’s father’s friend using the mobile number recorded in the FIR and informed them. The child’s parents, now residing in Mainpuri, were informed that their child had been found. Initially, the parents were unconvinced, but upon seeing their son’s identifying marks—a severed right-hand finger and a scar below his left eye—their identification was confirmed.