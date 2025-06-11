scriptLost Son Found After 10 Years: Identification Through Scar | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Lost Son Found After 10 Years: Identification Through Scar

Ten years after his disappearance, a missing child has been safely recovered and reunited with his family by the Thana Phase-2 police with the assistance of Haryana Police.

NoidaJun 11, 2025 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

Noida police

Missing boy from Haryana reunited with family after 10 years, thanks to police efforts. (PIC: IANS)

A boy went missing from Noida on 6 November 2015, and a missing person report was filed at Phase-2 police station two days later, on 8 November 2015. Despite a persistent search over several years, no concrete clues were found. Finally, on 20 December 2022, a final report was submitted based on the investigation.

How the Child Was Recovered

On 28 May 2025, an FIR was registered at Surajkund police station, Faridabad (Haryana) regarding the abduction of a child. Surajkund police recovered the abducted child safely on 2 June 2025 and questioned the accused, Mangal Kumar. During questioning, it emerged that Mangal Kumar had another child in his possession, brought from Noida, though the child’s name had been changed.

Identification After 6 Hours of Investigation

Surajkund police informed Phase-2 police station, Noida, but due to the child’s changed name, he could not be linked to the earlier missing person report. Subsequently, Phase-2 police questioned the child and thoroughly examined the crime register, memory register, and missing persons register spanning 10 years. After a six-hour investigation, it became clear that this was the same child reported missing in 2015.

Police Contact the Parents

The recovered child knew his identity but lacked contact information for his family. Police contacted the child’s father’s friend using the mobile number recorded in the FIR and informed them. The child’s parents, now residing in Mainpuri, were informed that their child had been found. Initially, the parents were unconvinced, but upon seeing their son’s identifying marks—a severed right-hand finger and a scar below his left eye—their identification was confirmed.

Police Team Awarded ₹25,000

Following this, the family identified the child and embraced him emotionally. The child will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and his statement will be recorded in court. A DNA match between the father and the child will also be conducted. Phase-2 police are being commended for this success, and the DCP Central Noida has announced a reward of ₹25,000 for the team involved.

News / UP News / Lost Son Found After 10 Years: Identification Through Scar

