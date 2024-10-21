scriptLucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

As winter approaches, the risk of air pollution is rising, prompting the State Pollution Control Board to take action.

LucknowOct 21, 2024 / 09:42 am

Patrika Desk

Lucknow Pollution Alert

Lucknow Pollution Alert

The crisis of air pollution, which has been plaguing Delhi and NCR, has now reached Lucknow as well. As the temperature drops, the air quality in Lucknow is also expected to deteriorate. According to air pollution experts, the amount of pollutants in the air can reach dangerous levels if the temperature continues to drop. Keeping this in mind, the State Pollution Control Board has prepared an action plan to control air pollution.
Although other government departments seem to be slow in their efforts to prevent pollution, the board has deployed two teams to identify sensitive areas. The teams will identify hotspots of air pollution and keep a close eye on industries and construction sites that are causing pollution.
In the last week, the air quality in Lucknow has been relatively better, but it has started to deteriorate in some areas from Sunday. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Talkatora has crossed 200, which falls into the “bad” category.
The State Pollution Control Board has issued instructions to the Municipal Corporation, LDA (Lucknow Development Authority), and other departments to take measures to prevent air pollution. The board has also warned that strict action will be taken against those who do not comply with the norms.
Dr. Umesh Chandra Shukla, Regional Officer of the State Pollution Control Board, has cautioned that the board will take strict action against those who are found to be violating the norms. He said that the board will conduct a thorough inspection of construction sites and industries from Monday and will take action against those who are found to be causing pollution.
The board has also issued instructions to cover construction material and green net covers, and has banned the burning of garbage and crop residue in the open. Restaurants have also been prohibited from using coal or wood for cooking.
AQI is a standard for measuring air quality, which indicates the level of pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, and other harmful gases in the air. The AQI is categorized into six levels, ranging from “good” to “hazardous”.
The State Pollution Control Board has become active in view of the increasing air pollution in the city. The board has issued instructions to various departments to take measures to prevent air pollution and has warned of strict action against those who do not comply with the norms.
Social awareness is also necessary to control air pollution. People can contribute to reducing air pollution by using public transport, reducing the use of private vehicles, and avoiding the burning of garbage in the open.

News / UP News / Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

National News

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

13 hours ago

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

Bollywood

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

12 hours ago

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

world

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

17 hours ago

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

National News

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

18 hours ago

Latest UP News

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

UP News

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

5 days ago

Bahraich Violence: Intelligence Failure of Police, Inadequate Security Arrangements on Idol Immersion Day

UP News

Bahraich Violence: Intelligence Failure of Police, Inadequate Security Arrangements on Idol Immersion Day

6 days ago

The SP MP flared up on Bahraich violence: BJP Can’t be Unaware

UP News

The SP MP flared up on Bahraich violence: BJP Can’t be Unaware

6 days ago

Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained

UP News

Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.