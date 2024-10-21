Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

Although other government departments seem to be slow in their efforts to prevent pollution, the board has deployed two teams to identify sensitive areas. The teams will identify hotspots of air pollution and keep a close eye on industries and construction sites that are causing pollution.

In the last week, the air quality in Lucknow has been relatively better, but it has started to deteriorate in some areas from Sunday. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Talkatora has crossed 200, which falls into the “bad” category.

The State Pollution Control Board has issued instructions to the Municipal Corporation, LDA (Lucknow Development Authority), and other departments to take measures to prevent air pollution. The board has also warned that strict action will be taken against those who do not comply with the norms.

Dr. Umesh Chandra Shukla, Regional Officer of the State Pollution Control Board, has cautioned that the board will take strict action against those who are found to be violating the norms. He said that the board will conduct a thorough inspection of construction sites and industries from Monday and will take action against those who are found to be causing pollution.

The board has also issued instructions to cover construction material and green net covers, and has banned the burning of garbage and crop residue in the open. Restaurants have also been prohibited from using coal or wood for cooking.

AQI is a standard for measuring air quality, which indicates the level of pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, and other harmful gases in the air. The AQI is categorized into six levels, ranging from “good” to “hazardous”.

The State Pollution Control Board has become active in view of the increasing air pollution in the city. The board has issued instructions to various departments to take measures to prevent air pollution and has warned of strict action against those who do not comply with the norms.

Social awareness is also necessary to control air pollution. People can contribute to reducing air pollution by using public transport, reducing the use of private vehicles, and avoiding the burning of garbage in the open.