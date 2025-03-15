Lucknow Lawyers Clash with Police: Protest Erupts After Arrests

Beginning of the Incident According to sources, three lawyers were detained by ACP Vibhuti Khand following a dispute in the Vibhuti Khand police station area. This action sparked outrage among the lawyer community, and a large number of lawyers gathered at the police station. A PAC vehicle was deployed to control the situation, but the lawyers’ anger did not subside.

Commotion at Vibhuti Khand Police Station The lawyers reached the police station and demanded the release of their colleagues. During this time, there was pushing and shoving between the police personnel and the lawyers, further escalating the tension. The lawyers alleged that the police had misbehaved with their colleagues and demanded their immediate release.

Traffic Jam on Faizabad Road Seeing no resolution at the police station, the lawyers blocked Faizabad Road, disrupting traffic. This also caused inconvenience to the general public. The lawyers stated that they would continue their protest until their demands were met.

Case Filed Against Police Personnel Given the seriousness of the situation, the ADCP East ordered the filing of a case against the police personnel involved. This step was taken keeping in mind the lawyers’ demands, to calm the situation and restore law and order.

Background of Previous Incidents This is not the first time that a tense situation has arisen between lawyers and police in Lucknow. In previous years, several such cases have emerged where clashes have occurred between the two parties. For example, in February 2024, a fight broke out between lawyers and police personnel at the My Bar located in the Summit Building, following which both sides filed reports against each other.

Current Situation and Efforts Towards Resolution Following the recent incident in Vibhuti Khand, senior police officials have ordered an investigation into the matter. Action is being taken against the police personnel involved, keeping in mind the lawyers' demands. Simultaneously, an appeal has been made to the lawyer community to maintain peace to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Such incidents between lawyers and police pose a challenge to the judicial system and law and order. It is essential for both parties to act with restraint and understanding to maintain respect for the law in society and prevent inconvenience to the general public.