Mamta Kulkarni Addresses Controversial Photoshoot Controversy: ‘No Obscenity’

She further added that people couldn’t digest it because, according to them, anyone in Bollywood was willing to do anything to succeed. She explained that while some might have entered the industry for money or out of necessity, that wasn’t the case with her. She came from a well-to-do family, and her father was a Transport Commissioner, so she didn’t have any such need.

What did Mamta Kulkarni say about obscene songs and dances? When questioned about dancing to obscene songs in films, Mamta Kulkarni responded, “We never listen to the lyrics. Our entire focus is on the dance steps. I only focused on the steps. What can I do? In Bollywood, you have to do this – someone else sings the song, and someone else dances.”