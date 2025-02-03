scriptMamta Kulkarni Addresses Controversial Photoshoot Controversy: ‘No Obscenity’ | Mamta Kulkarni Addresses Topless Photoshoot Controversy: &#39;No Obscenity&quot; | Latest News | Patrika News
Mamta Kulkarni Addresses Controversial Photoshoot Controversy: 'No Obscenity'

Mamta Kulkarni in Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni is currently embroiled in controversy over her appointment as a Mahamandaleshwar of a Kinnar Akhada.

PrayagrajFeb 03, 2025 / 11:06 am

Patrika Desk

Mamta Kulkarni

Actress Mamta Kulkarni is embroiled in controversy surrounding her appointment as a Mahamandaleshwar. She recently addressed several contentious issues, including a topless photoshoot, during an appearance on the TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.

What did Mamta Kulkarni say about the topless photoshoot?

Mamta Kulkarni openly discussed the topless photoshoot, stating, “When the Stardust team approached me, they showed me a picture of Demi Moore. To be honest, there was nothing obscene in that photo; I was quite innocent at the time. I was in the 9th standard then. I even gave a statement then that I was still a virgin.”
She further added that people couldn’t digest it because, according to them, anyone in Bollywood was willing to do anything to succeed. She explained that while some might have entered the industry for money or out of necessity, that wasn’t the case with her. She came from a well-to-do family, and her father was a Transport Commissioner, so she didn’t have any such need.

What did Mamta Kulkarni say about obscene songs and dances?

When questioned about dancing to obscene songs in films, Mamta Kulkarni responded, “We never listen to the lyrics. Our entire focus is on the dance steps. I only focused on the steps. What can I do? In Bollywood, you have to do this – someone else sings the song, and someone else dances.”

