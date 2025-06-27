Massive Fire Engulfs Noida Chemical Company

A thick plume of smoke from the incident site was clearly visible in the sky, causing panic in the entire area. The local police, who arrived at the scene, evacuated people from the vicinity of the fire and also cleared nearby factories.
Police Arrive at the Scene Upon receiving information about the fire, a total of 12 fire engines arrived at the scene. Initially, 7 engines began working to control the blaze. Teams from the Noida Police and the local police force from Phase-1 police station are also present at the scene.
As a safety precaution, several nearby companies and factories were immediately evacuated. The fire brigade is continuously trying to control the fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
No Reports of Casualties So Far According to preliminary information, the fire initially started at the rear of the factory and quickly spread throughout the premises. Officials stated that there are no reports of any casualties in this incident. Officials present at the scene said that due to the chemicals and flammable materials stored inside the company, it may take time to completely control the fire. Fire brigade teams will continue operations until the situation is fully under control.