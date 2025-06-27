scriptMassive Fire Engulfs Noida Chemical Company | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
UP News

Massive Fire Engulfs Noida Chemical Company

A massive fire broke out at a chemical company in Noida. Due to the presence of chemicals, the fire quickly spread and intensified.

NoidaJun 27, 2025 / 12:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Massive fire breaks out at chemical company in Noida PC: IANS

Massive fire breaks out at chemical company in Noida
PC: IANS

Noida: A massive fire broke out Friday morning at a chemical company in Noida. Due to the presence of flammable materials in the factory, the fire quickly spread and intensified. The incident occurred in Sector-2, under the jurisdiction of Phase-1 police station, Noida. The fire engulfed a private company named Paints Industries.
A thick plume of smoke from the incident site was clearly visible in the sky, causing panic in the entire area. The local police, who arrived at the scene, evacuated people from the vicinity of the fire and also cleared nearby factories.

Police Arrive at the Scene

Upon receiving information about the fire, a total of 12 fire engines arrived at the scene. Initially, 7 engines began working to control the blaze. Teams from the Noida Police and the local police force from Phase-1 police station are also present at the scene.
As a safety precaution, several nearby companies and factories were immediately evacuated. The fire brigade is continuously trying to control the fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No Reports of Casualties So Far

According to preliminary information, the fire initially started at the rear of the factory and quickly spread throughout the premises. Officials stated that there are no reports of any casualties in this incident. Officials present at the scene said that due to the chemicals and flammable materials stored inside the company, it may take time to completely control the fire. Fire brigade teams will continue operations until the situation is fully under control.

News / UP News / Massive Fire Engulfs Noida Chemical Company

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sharp Decline in Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims: LG Explains Reason

National News

Sharp Decline in Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims: LG Explains Reason

in 26 minutes

Train Ticket Price: Rail travel set to get costlier from 1 July, here’s how AC and sleeper fares will change

National News

Train Ticket Price: Rail travel set to get costlier from 1 July, here’s how AC and sleeper fares will change

in 40 minutes

Rajasthan: Jaipur-Agra Highway Toll Hike from July 1st

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Jaipur-Agra Highway Toll Hike from July 1st

in 47 minutes

Ancient Treasure Unearthed in Rajasthan Village After Five-Month Excavation

Special

Ancient Treasure Unearthed in Rajasthan Village After Five-Month Excavation

in 2 hours

Latest UP News

Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

Pratapgarh

Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

17 hours ago

Three Killed by Lightning Strikes in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur

Three Killed by Lightning Strikes in Gorakhpur

4 days ago

Varanasi Tragedy: Child Falls into Well, Two Rescuers Die

Varanasi

Varanasi Tragedy: Child Falls into Well, Two Rescuers Die

1 week ago

UP Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across 30 Districts

Prayagraj

UP Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across 30 Districts

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.