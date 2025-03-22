scriptMeerut Homicide: Saurabh married Muskaan despite family’s opposition | Meerut homicide: Saurabh married Muskaan despite family&#39;s opposition | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Meerut Homicide: Saurabh married Muskaan despite family’s opposition

Meerut Homicide: Saurabh’s family members claim they disapproved of Muskaan from the beginning and voiced their objections, but Saurabh ignored them.

MeerutMar 22, 2025 / 10:01 am

Patrika Desk

घरवालों को शुरू से नहीं पसंद थी मुस्कान, फिर भी सौरभ ने की शादी

घरवालों को शुरू से नहीं पसंद थी मुस्कान, फिर भी सौरभ ने की शादी

Saurabh Murder Case: Following the murder of Saurabh in Meerut, his family is completely devastated. According to media reports, Saurabh’s family members say that if Saurabh had listened to them, this would not have happened. Saurabh’s family had reservations about Muskaan from the beginning and had voiced their objections.

Family Disapproved of Saurabh and Muskaan’s Relationship

Saurabh’s brother, Bablu, and his mother stated that they disapproved of Saurabh and Muskaan’s relationship from the start. They described Muskaan’s behaviour as inappropriate, claiming she neither cooked nor performed religious duties at home and also consumed drugs. They had complained to Saurabh about this, but he ignored their concerns and always sided with Muskaan. Despite this, Muskaan ultimately ended the life of Saurabh, the husband who had always supported her.
According to an HT report, the family revealed that Muskaan and Sahil had been involved in a romantic relationship since 2019. During that time, Saurabh was abroad, preventing Muskaan and Sahil from harming him. However, upon Saurabh’s return, they murdered him. The family lamented that if Saurabh had listened to them, their family would not be shattered, and Saurabh would still be alive.

Muskaan’s Mother Says Her Daughter Was Brainwashed

Muskaan’s family is also suffering the consequences of her crime. They are facing social stigma, and family members have reduced their social interactions. Meanwhile, Muskaan’s mother stated that Muskaan and Sahil committed the crime and should be punished. She urged all children not to hide things from their parents, stating that her daughter hid many things from her, leading to her imprisonment. She added that her daughter was brainwashed and had been consuming drugs.

News / UP News / Meerut Homicide: Saurabh married Muskaan despite family’s opposition

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Passes Bill Guaranteeing Pensions for Democracy Fighters

Special

Rajasthan Passes Bill Guaranteeing Pensions for Democracy Fighters

in 3 hours

Trump offers to pay Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore overtime from his pocket

World

Trump offers to pay Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore overtime from his pocket

in 3 hours

Case Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan in Raipur; Hearing on March 29

National News

Case Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan in Raipur; Hearing on March 29

in 4 hours

Saurabh and Muskan: Childhood bond, runaway romance, and a tragic end

UP News

Saurabh and Muskan: Childhood bond, runaway romance, and a tragic end

in 4 hours

Latest UP News

Meerut Homicide: Saurabh married Muskaan despite family’s opposition

UP News

Meerut Homicide: Saurabh married Muskaan despite family’s opposition

in 4 hours

Six Trains, Including Rajyarani Express, Cancelled Until 30 April

UP News

Six Trains, Including Rajyarani Express, Cancelled Until 30 April

in 3 hours

Pet German Shepherd Kills Owner in Kanpur

UP News

Pet German Shepherd Kills Owner in Kanpur

3 days ago

Wife cuts husband into 15 pieces, buries him in cement, then goes on Shimla trip

UP News

Wife cuts husband into 15 pieces, buries him in cement, then goes on Shimla trip

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.