Meerut Homicide: Saurabh married Muskaan despite family’s opposition

Family Disapproved of Saurabh and Muskaan’s Relationship Saurabh’s brother, Bablu, and his mother stated that they disapproved of Saurabh and Muskaan’s relationship from the start. They described Muskaan’s behaviour as inappropriate, claiming she neither cooked nor performed religious duties at home and also consumed drugs. They had complained to Saurabh about this, but he ignored their concerns and always sided with Muskaan. Despite this, Muskaan ultimately ended the life of Saurabh, the husband who had always supported her.

According to an HT report, the family revealed that Muskaan and Sahil had been involved in a romantic relationship since 2019. During that time, Saurabh was abroad, preventing Muskaan and Sahil from harming him. However, upon Saurabh’s return, they murdered him. The family lamented that if Saurabh had listened to them, their family would not be shattered, and Saurabh would still be alive.