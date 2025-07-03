Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

Major Step Towards Mixed Land Use Currently, mixed land use —allowing both residential and commercial construction on a single plot—is not permitted in Uttar Pradesh. This has caused difficulties for people, forcing small businesses and entrepreneurs to acquire separate plots or relocate to commercial areas. This situation is set to change with significant amendments to building development bylaws.

Proposal Inspired by Gujarat Model Sources indicate that the Uttar Pradesh government has based these amendments on the Gujarat model. Gujarat already allows mixed land use, significantly boosting urban lifestyles and economic activities. If approved, the UP government will permit the construction of shops, small complexes, washrooms, etc., alongside residential buildings.

Basement Use for Commercial Activities The proposed amendments will allow the use of building basements for commercial purposes. Currently, basements are restricted to parking or storage; the new rules will permit shops, warehouses, or other commercial uses, benefiting small entrepreneurs.

Significant Changes to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) The proposed bylaws aim to double the Floor Area Ratio (FAR). Currently, the FAR is limited to 2.5 in most areas, but the proposal suggests increasing it up to 5. This will encourage multi-storey construction on smaller plots, optimising space utilisation. The final FAR will be determined after cabinet discussions and ministerial suggestions.

Permission for Shop Construction on Smaller Plots The proposed amendments will allow shop construction on plots of 90 square metres or more, providing commercial opportunities for owners of smaller plots. Relaxation in Road Width Regulations The government will allow commercial use on roads 9-10 metres wide. Previously, this was only permitted on roads 12 metres or wider. This relaxation aims to benefit more people.

Modern and Efficient Parking Arrangements The proposed bylaws suggest several parking amendments. More organised and suitable parking will be ensured for commercial buildings, schools, colleges, nursing homes, etc., easing traffic congestion and providing convenient parking options.