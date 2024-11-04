Moradabad Crime: Husband Poisons Wife’s Milk After She Opposes His Drinking

The family members of Suman, a resident of Mangpura in Moradabad district, said that Suman was married to Vishnu, a resident of Chakkar, about two and a half years ago. Vishnu works as a cook in weddings and hotels. The couple has two children. Suman’s family alleges that Vishnu has a habit of drinking and would often beat his wife.

He would beat her on various pretexts. When his wife would try to stop him from drinking, he would beat her with a stick. The family members said that they had even sent their elder daughter to Suman’s in-laws’ place for a few days to try to resolve the issue. But even that did not end the dispute. On Sunday night, after a fight, Vishnu gave his wife poison mixed with milk. After drinking it, her condition deteriorated. The family members took Suman to the district hospital on Sunday night.