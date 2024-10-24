scriptMother-Daughter Duo Arrested for Turtle Smuggling, 14 Turtles Recovered | Latest News | Patrika News
Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested for Turtle Smuggling, 14 Turtles Recovered

The mother-daughter duo was found with 14 live turtles, which have been recovered.

NoidaOct 24, 2024 / 09:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Noida’s Phase-1 police station and forest department officials arrested Kamlesh alias Kanwar and Jyoti, a mother-daughter duo, from JJ Colony’s A Block in Sector 10, Noida, on Thursday, for smuggling live turtles. 14 live turtles were recovered from their possession.

This Species is Marked as Government Property

Police said the recovered turtles belong to the Indian Flapshell Turtle species, scientifically known as Lissemys punctata. This species is protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act-1972 and is marked as government property, making its buying, selling, transportation, and hunting completely prohibited.
During police questioning, it was revealed that some people consider buying turtles auspicious during the Diwali festival. These turtles are sold to such customers, and the smugglers make a profit. The turtles are also sold for consumption. The smugglers sell turtles to whoever is willing to buy, regardless of the type. Both the mother and daughter are widows, having lost their husbands.
Forest department officials said that the recovered turtles are of the native species. After receiving veterinary treatment, they will be released into the Ganga canal.

