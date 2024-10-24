Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested for Turtle Smuggling, 14 Turtles Recovered

This Species is Marked as Government Property Police said the recovered turtles belong to the Indian Flapshell Turtle species, scientifically known as Lissemys punctata. This species is protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act-1972 and is marked as government property, making its buying, selling, transportation, and hunting completely prohibited.

During police questioning, it was revealed that some people consider buying turtles auspicious during the Diwali festival. These turtles are sold to such customers, and the smugglers make a profit. The turtles are also sold for consumption. The smugglers sell turtles to whoever is willing to buy, regardless of the type. Both the mother and daughter are widows, having lost their husbands.

Forest department officials said that the recovered turtles are of the native species. After receiving veterinary treatment, they will be released into the Ganga canal.