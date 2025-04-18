On Noida CP’s orders, all Jaganpur outpost police staff sent to lines, panic in police department

scriptOn Noida CP’s orders, all Jaganpur outpost police staff sent to lines, panic in police department | Latest News | Patrika News
Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A major action has been taken in connection with the attack on a Yamuna Authority team and illegal mining in Sector-17 of Greater Noida.

Greater NoidaApr 18, 2025 / 03:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Following instructions from Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, all police personnel at the Jaganpur police outpost in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have been placed on suspension. Sources indicate this action is in response to an attack on Yamuna Authority officials by mining mafias. Allegations suggest the local police exhibited negligence in handling the incident. This action follows an investigation into the matter. The outpost in-charge and three other officers have reportedly been suspended. Sources also suggest collusion between the local police outpost personnel and the mafias.

Yamuna Authority team arrived following reports of illegal mining

Late Monday night, a Yamuna Authority team arrived to stop illegal mining following reports of such activity. Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, Assistant Project Manager of the Yamuna Authority, filed a report stating that company supervisor Pramod Kumar, gunmen Harendra Singh and Udayveer Singh, and security guard Vinod Kumar, had arrived at Sector-17 following reports of illegal mining. A JCB and four dumpers were found at the site.

Mining mafias attack after being stopped

Officials stated that when they resisted, the mafias attacked the Authority team, also damaging their vehicle. Subsequently, the officials went to the Kotwali and filed a case against Deepak Kasana and 10 other unidentified individuals. In this case, the police have arrested Deepak Kasana, Vinay, Ravindra, Gaurav, and Rahul and sent them to jail on Wednesday, while a search is underway for others who are absconding.

Major action taken on the instructions of the Police Commissioner

It is understood that ADCP Sudhir Kumar was investigating this case. Late Thursday night, action was taken in this matter. Jaganpur outpost in-charge Sonu Sharma, constables Rajiv, Amar Deep, and Mukesh Chaudhary have been placed on suspension for negligence. This has been confirmed by DCP Greater Noida, Saad Mian Khan. This action against the police personnel was taken on the instructions of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

