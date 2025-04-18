On Noida CP’s orders, all Jaganpur outpost police staff sent to lines, panic in police department

Yamuna Authority team arrived following reports of illegal mining Late Monday night, a Yamuna Authority team arrived to stop illegal mining following reports of such activity. Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, Assistant Project Manager of the Yamuna Authority, filed a report stating that company supervisor Pramod Kumar, gunmen Harendra Singh and Udayveer Singh, and security guard Vinod Kumar, had arrived at Sector-17 following reports of illegal mining. A JCB and four dumpers were found at the site.

Mining mafias attack after being stopped Officials stated that when they resisted, the mafias attacked the Authority team, also damaging their vehicle. Subsequently, the officials went to the Kotwali and filed a case against Deepak Kasana and 10 other unidentified individuals. In this case, the police have arrested Deepak Kasana, Vinay, Ravindra, Gaurav, and Rahul and sent them to jail on Wednesday, while a search is underway for others who are absconding.