OYO Changes Policy Starting in Meerut: No Entry for Unmarried Couples

Entry Ban for Couples in Meerut OYO announced a significant change to its rules in 2025, prohibiting unmarried couples from checking into OYO-affiliated hotels. Couples Required to Provide Proof of Relationship Under the new rules, couples wishing to book an OYO hotel room must now provide proof of marriage or relationship. OYO’s ban on unmarried couples checking in will be implemented this year, beginning in Meerut. OYO-affiliated hotels in Meerut have been instructed to implement this rule immediately.

Changes to OYO Check-in Rules OYO’s guidelines state that all couples, including those booking online, must now provide valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in. Sources claim that based on the feedback and effectiveness of this rule in Meerut, it may be implemented in other cities.