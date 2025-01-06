scriptOYO Changes Policy Starting in Meerut: No Entry for Unmarried Couples | OYO Changes Policy Starting in Meerut: No Entry for Unmarried Couples | Latest News | Patrika News
OYO Changes Policy Starting in Meerut: No Entry for Unmarried Couples

OYO’s New Rules for Unmarried Couples: Hotel and travel booking company OYO is preparing to implement a significant change impacting its customers.

OYO has introduced a new check-in policy for its partner hotels, effective this year. The new guidelines prohibit unmarried couples from checking into OYO hotel rooms. The company has implemented this change starting in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Entry Ban for Couples in Meerut

OYO announced a significant change to its rules in 2025, prohibiting unmarried couples from checking into OYO-affiliated hotels.

Couples Required to Provide Proof of Relationship

Under the new rules, couples wishing to book an OYO hotel room must now provide proof of marriage or relationship. OYO’s ban on unmarried couples checking in will be implemented this year, beginning in Meerut. OYO-affiliated hotels in Meerut have been instructed to implement this rule immediately.

Changes to OYO Check-in Rules

OYO’s guidelines state that all couples, including those booking online, must now provide valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in. Sources claim that based on the feedback and effectiveness of this rule in Meerut, it may be implemented in other cities.

