Pet German Shepherd Kills Owner in Kanpur

German Shepherd Kept as a Pet at Home Mohini Trivedi, a 91-year-old woman residing near the Bima Chauraha in Vikas Nagar, lived with her daughter-in-law Kiran and grandson Dheer Prashant Trivedi . Her grandson kept a German Shepherd as a pet. On the day of the attack, her grandson and daughter-in-law were unable to save her due to their own injuries.

Pet Dog Mutilated Several Body Parts A week prior to the incident, both the daughter-in-law and grandson had suffered fractures in their legs and hips. On the evening of March 14th, they were both lying down in their room. Meanwhile, the elderly woman went to the courtyard for some work, and the dog began barking at her. She hit the dog with a stick, causing it to become aggressive. The dog attacked her, mutilating her face, neck, stomach, and several other parts of her body.

Upon seeing the dog’s attack, the daughter-in-law and grandson screamed, attracting neighbours who then informed the police. The police and the municipal corporation team arrived at the scene. In the presence of the police, the municipal corporation team took the dog into custody. The police took the elderly woman to Hallet Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.