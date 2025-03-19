scriptPet German Shepherd Kills Owner in Kanpur | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Pet German Shepherd Kills Owner in Kanpur

A pet German Shepherd dog attacked its owner in Kanpur, resulting in the owner’s death. The municipal corporation team has taken the dog into custody and sent it to a rescue centre.

KanpurMar 19, 2025 / 09:46 am

Patrika Desk

जर्मन शेफर्ड ने मालकिन को नोच-नोच कर मार डाला

German Shepherd Kills Its Owner: A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Kanpur, where a pet dog mauled its 91-year-old owner to death. The elderly woman lay in a pool of blood for approximately two hours. The municipal corporation team, in the presence of the police, took the pet dog into custody. This incident occurred on March 14th in Vikas Nagar, Kalyanpur.

German Shepherd Kept as a Pet at Home

Mohini Trivedi, a 91-year-old woman residing near the Bima Chauraha in Vikas Nagar, lived with her daughter-in-law Kiran and grandson Dheer Prashant Trivedi . Her grandson kept a German Shepherd as a pet. On the day of the attack, her grandson and daughter-in-law were unable to save her due to their own injuries.

Pet Dog Mutilated Several Body Parts

A week prior to the incident, both the daughter-in-law and grandson had suffered fractures in their legs and hips. On the evening of March 14th, they were both lying down in their room. Meanwhile, the elderly woman went to the courtyard for some work, and the dog began barking at her. She hit the dog with a stick, causing it to become aggressive. The dog attacked her, mutilating her face, neck, stomach, and several other parts of her body.
Upon seeing the dog’s attack, the daughter-in-law and grandson screamed, attracting neighbours who then informed the police. The police and the municipal corporation team arrived at the scene. In the presence of the police, the municipal corporation team took the dog into custody. The police took the elderly woman to Hallet Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Custody of the Dog Demanded

The municipal corporation team, having arrived at the scene, took the aggressive German Shepherd into custody and sent it to a rescue centre. Sources say that despite the severity of the incident, Dheer requested the municipal corporation officials for the custody of his pet dog. However, the dog remains at the rescue centre. Neighbours reported that the elderly woman received a pension of ₹12,000, which covered her household expenses.

