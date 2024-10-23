scriptPetrol and Diesel Prices in UP: Festival Season Updates, Check the Latest Fuel Prices in Your City! | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Petrol and Diesel Prices in UP: Festival Season Updates, Check the Latest Fuel Prices in Your City!

Petrol Diesel Price in UP: Like every day, the prices of petrol and diesel have been fixed in all cities of the state today. Let us tell you what is the price of diesel-petrol in your city today.

LucknowOct 23, 2024 / 10:50 am

Patrika Desk

Petrol Diesel Price in Uttar Pradesh

Petrol Diesel Price in Uttar Pradesh

Petrol Diesel Price in UP: At 6 am, the prices of petrol and diesel were updated in the capital Lucknow and other cities. The average price of petrol in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 94.65 per litre, while the average price of diesel is Rs 87.76 per litre.

Prices are Determined Based on International Crude Oil Prices

In India, the prices of petrol and diesel are mainly dependent on international crude oil prices. These prices are determined daily in the morning and take into account foreign exchange rates and international market prices of crude oil. Oil companies, such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, review the prices and release new rates at 6 am every morning.
If international crude oil prices rise, petrol and diesel prices in the domestic market may also increase. On the other hand, if prices fall, there will be a decrease in fuel prices. See what is the price of diesel petrol in your city.

Today’s Petrol-Diesel Prices

In Lucknow, petrol has been fixed at Rs 94.65 and diesel at Rs 87.76. In Kanpur, petrol has been fixed at Rs 94.54 and diesel at Rs 87.63. In Prayagraj, petrol has been fixed at Rs 95.02 and diesel at Rs 88.19, and in Mathura, petrol has been fixed at Rs 94.15 and diesel at Rs 87.14.
In Varanasi, petrol has been fixed at Rs 95.31 and diesel at Rs 88.48, and in Agra, petrol has been fixed at Rs 94.51 and diesel at Rs 87.57.

News / UP News / Petrol and Diesel Prices in UP: Festival Season Updates, Check the Latest Fuel Prices in Your City!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

Political

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

in 4 hours

Air Pollution: Delhi’s Air has Become Poisonous, AQI Reaches 407 in Anand Vihar, 320 in Ghaziabad

National News

Air Pollution: Delhi’s Air has Become Poisonous, AQI Reaches 407 in Anand Vihar, 320 in Ghaziabad

in 4 hours

Accident on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, 3 killed, 45 injured

National News

Accident on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, 3 killed, 45 injured

in 4 hours

Alert! Job Offer Letter can also be Fake, Identify it before getting trapped in a bad way

Education News

Alert! Job Offer Letter can also be Fake, Identify it before getting trapped in a bad way

in 5 hours

Latest UP News

Gorakhpur News: Government to take significant steps to curb cybercrime

UP News

Gorakhpur News: Government to take significant steps to curb cybercrime

in 5 hours

Diwali gift to over one lakh employees

UP News

Diwali gift to over one lakh employees

14 hours ago

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

UP News

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

2 days ago

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

UP News

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.