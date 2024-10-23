Petrol and Diesel Prices in UP: Festival Season Updates, Check the Latest Fuel Prices in Your City!

Prices are Determined Based on International Crude Oil Prices In India, the prices of petrol and diesel are mainly dependent on international crude oil prices. These prices are determined daily in the morning and take into account foreign exchange rates and international market prices of crude oil. Oil companies, such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, review the prices and release new rates at 6 am every morning.

If international crude oil prices rise, petrol and diesel prices in the domestic market may also increase. On the other hand, if prices fall, there will be a decrease in fuel prices. See what is the price of diesel petrol in your city.

Today’s Petrol-Diesel Prices In Lucknow, petrol has been fixed at Rs 94.65 and diesel at Rs 87.76. In Kanpur, petrol has been fixed at Rs 94.54 and diesel at Rs 87.63. In Prayagraj, petrol has been fixed at Rs 95.02 and diesel at Rs 88.19, and in Mathura, petrol has been fixed at Rs 94.15 and diesel at Rs 87.14.

In Varanasi, petrol has been fixed at Rs 95.31 and diesel at Rs 88.48, and in Agra, petrol has been fixed at Rs 94.51 and diesel at Rs 87.57.