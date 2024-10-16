scriptPrayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing | Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

Prayagraj Rape Case: The revelation of the rape and murder of an innocent child in Soraon, Prayagraj has been made. The police have arrested the accused in an encounter. The accused was identified through CCTV cameras. He was seen taking the child on his bicycle towards the fields.

PrayagrajOct 16, 2024 / 09:29 am

Patrika Desk

The Uttar Pradesh police in Prayagraj have arrested the accused who raped and murdered a child. The accused had lured the child on the pretext of taking her on a bicycle ride to a deserted place, where he committed the heinous crime and then fled the scene. The police received information about the incident and scanned over 150 CCTV cameras to identify the accused. When the police tried to surround the accused, he fired at them. However, the police responded and arrested him in an encounter.
The Accused Was Shot in the Leg (Prayagraj Rape Case)
Prayagraj Rape Case: The fleeing accused fired at the police. In response, the police also fired and shot the accused in the leg. According to the police, the accused has been taken to the hospital for treatment and will be presented in court after recovery. The police are investigating the entire matter.
Scanned Over 150 CCTV Cameras
After the incident, the police registered a case against the unknown accused under rape and murder charges, as well as the POCSO Act. The police formed teams to search for the accused, and one team was responsible for scanning CCTV cameras. The team scanned around 150 cameras.

