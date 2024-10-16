Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

The Accused Was Shot in the Leg (Prayagraj Rape Case)

Prayagraj Rape Case: The fleeing accused fired at the police. In response, the police also fired and shot the accused in the leg. According to the police, the accused has been taken to the hospital for treatment and will be presented in court after recovery. The police are investigating the entire matter.

Scanned Over 150 CCTV Cameras

After the incident, the police registered a case against the unknown accused under rape and murder charges, as well as the POCSO Act. The police formed teams to search for the accused, and one team was responsible for scanning CCTV cameras. The team scanned around 150 cameras.