Policeman dies in Kanpur after returning home from the gym, suffers a heart attack

A policeman in Kanpur died of a heart attack. He was a resident of Bulandshahr and was serving as the in-charge of the Chowki.

KanpurOct 25, 2024 / 09:45 am

Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur witnessed the death of a policeman due to a heart attack. The policeman had returned home from the gym and after drinking milk, he experienced chest pain. This caused panic at home. His wife informed his colleague, and he was rushed to the cardiology department, where the doctors declared him dead. The police officials reached the spot and gathered information about the incident. The deceased was a resident of Alam Pur Jirya, Bulandshahar. The family is in a state of shock after receiving the news.
Vishnu Kumar Sharma, a resident of Vijay Tower Apartment, P- Road, was posted at Kaaka Dev Thana. He was working as the in-charge of Jawahar Nagar Chowki. On Thursday, Vishnu Sharma returned from the gym and after drinking milk, his condition deteriorated. His colleague, a policeman from Sisamau Thana, took him to the cardiology department in a police vehicle, where the doctor declared him dead. However, this information was not shared with his wife, Rani, and sons, Tanishq and Kanishq. His parents, who are residents of Bulandshahr, were also called to Kanpur.

Final farewell with tears

The post-mortem was conducted at night with the permission of the district magistrate. After that, his wife was informed about the incident. The family is in a state of shock after receiving the news. Meanwhile, his parents had also arrived from Bulandshahr. The police gave a tearful farewell to the deceased policeman at the police lines. The father, Naresh Chandra Sharma, and other family members took the body to Jirya, Bulandshahr, where the last rites will be performed.

