Police arrived at the scene and used a JCB to remove the bodies from the wreckage. The bodies were then sent for post-mortem examination. The accident caused widespread panic and distress. It has been reported that the bus involved in the accident was also returning from the Maha Kumbh and was carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh.

Driver’s Drowsiness Blamed for Accident

This devastating accident in Prayagraj has shocked the community. Locals reported that the driver of the Bolero fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision and the tragic loss of ten lives.