scriptPublic holiday: Uttar Pradesh to have a two-day break; schools, colleges, and government offices shut | Public holiday: Uttar Pradesh to have a two-day break; Schools, colleges, and government offices shut. | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Public holiday: Uttar Pradesh to have a two-day break; schools, colleges, and government offices shut

Public holiday: Uttar Pradesh to observe a two-day break, shutting schools, colleges, and government offices.

PrayagrajMar 27, 2025 / 08:38 am

Patrika Desk

Public Holiday: The beginning of April brings with it the joyous celebrations of various festivals. The month starts with Chaitra Navratri, a sacred and widely celebrated festival symbolising religious faith. People eagerly await holidays during these special occasions. This year, April has several designated holidays. Let’s find out how many holidays we’ll have this month and which ones they are.

Public Holidays on 13th and 14th April

13th April marks the celebration of Baisakhi, and 14th April is celebrated as Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. On this occasion, all schools, colleges, and offices will be closed. In some places, offices remain closed on Saturdays as well. If this applies to you, you might get a three-day weekend this month. You can use this opportunity to spend time with your family or plan a trip.

Why is Baisakhi Celebrated?

Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13th this year, according to the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other northern Indian states. Baisakhi is celebrated at harvest time and is an important festival related to agriculture, symbolising the hard work and success of farmers.

News / UP News / Public holiday: Uttar Pradesh to have a two-day break; schools, colleges, and government offices shut

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

in 5 hours

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

World

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

in 5 hours

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

UP News

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

12 hours ago

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

1 day ago

Latest UP News

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

UP News

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

12 hours ago

District Magistrate Announces Public Holiday on March 28, Cheti Chand on 30th

Unnao

District Magistrate Announces Public Holiday on March 28, Cheti Chand on 30th

19 hours ago

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

1 day ago

UPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April

UP News

UPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.