Public holiday: Uttar Pradesh to have a two-day break; schools, colleges, and government offices shut

Public Holidays on 13th and 14th April 13th April marks the celebration of Baisakhi, and 14th April is celebrated as Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. On this occasion, all schools, colleges, and offices will be closed. In some places, offices remain closed on Saturdays as well. If this applies to you, you might get a three-day weekend this month. You can use this opportunity to spend time with your family or plan a trip.

Why is Baisakhi Celebrated? Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13th this year, according to the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other northern Indian states. Baisakhi is celebrated at harvest time and is an important festival related to agriculture, symbolising the hard work and success of farmers.